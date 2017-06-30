Current Lieutenant Governor of California and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom has proven time and time again that he’s anti-gun and therefore anti-NRA, and he’s disturbed by a new ad for the organization featuring Dana Loesch. Very disturbed:

Watching this @NRA video sent a chill down my spine–followed by a feeling of sadness & fear that I haven’t shaken… https://t.co/O0hUab6b41 pic.twitter.com/ZYOMxCAJmv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 30, 2017

Doesn’t sound like Newsom’s going to be able to get a good night’s sleep for quite a while. Many agreed with Newsom, but not for the reason he’d like:

Yes, all that leftist violence is terrifying. Even scarier is the political leadership's total abdication of responsibility. https://t.co/b78IdjJ2uW — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) June 30, 2017

Yes, seeing all your supporters & fellow progressives riot, destroy property & promote violence should send chills. https://t.co/F1Z8PF5Jzg — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) June 30, 2017

Seeing the collective violence of the Left as they display pure hatred and bigotry through rioting and righteous anger is disturbing. https://t.co/ceHEuSwA9h — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 30, 2017

I got chills, too, though probably for different reasons than you. On a side note, when do you get a spine, @GavinNewsom? h/t: @nra @DLoesch https://t.co/7j43U0Vx2T — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 30, 2017

I got same chill Gavin, seeing how deep the tentacles of the Left go into our society & the violence they stoke. https://t.co/CBPSGklkb4 — Christopher Walker (@CSterlingWalker) June 30, 2017

Newsom might want to think about what fills him with “sadness & fear”:

It must be scary when someone stands up to the terrorism in the streets that you Leftists encourage, @GavinNewsom https://t.co/v93VLfKGzP — Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) June 30, 2017

Dude, you're the lieutenant governor of a state responsible for presiding over these things. Get on it. https://t.co/QvbXpoiekW pic.twitter.com/WFoUztmfcY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 30, 2017

Why does it bother you? Does it remind you that someone on your side tried to kill Republicans last week? https://t.co/6A0DULjDYx — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 30, 2017

How do you get chills down something you don't have? I call #FakeNews. https://t.co/ayUsiqff6V — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 30, 2017

The fact that thought leaders are bothered by Americans being able to defend themselves sends a chill down my spine. https://t.co/NuCSXxyIXx — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) June 30, 2017

If you have that much fear perhaps you should join the NRA, purchase a firearm, and take an NRA safety course to learn how to use it. — Waldo (@AndyWIII) June 30, 2017

