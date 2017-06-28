@DLoesch you're a fucking cow and that NRA propaganda you're featured in is sickening. Fuck you. — Justin Vali (@arandompirate) June 28, 2017

We know you’ve had to stomach a lot of Sally Kohn today, but this … this is just too good to ignore.

An ad Dana Loesch recorded for the NRA is lodged, predictably, in gun grabbers’ craws:

Look what @NRA is saying about you! Scary…but hey, guess that means we should keep up the good work. WATCH! #Resist #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/zfn4fQ4iue — Brady Campaign (@Bradybuzz) June 28, 2017

Sally Kohn, always game for biting off more than she can chew, decided to go after Loesch, too. It didn’t go well:

In ad FOR THE NRA, @DLoesch accuses left of "violence of lies" & calls for fighting back with "clenched fist of truth." Just wow. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

The ad is called "Freedom's Safest Place" which I can only infer is meant to imply guns/gun ownership. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

You choose to infer that despite her explicitly saying that the ONLY way to fight it is with truth. — Ben (@BenHowe) June 28, 2017

IT IS AN AD FOR THE NRA. not really a big leap to think guns are implicit in there. https://t.co/K5yS1MzPjR — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

Then all ads from planned parenthood about women's health are really about aborting babies. Not a big leap. https://t.co/tOOtbSpABQ — Ben (@BenHowe) June 28, 2017

At least ad falls short of directly on gun owners to take up arms against left. But sure comes close. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

Stunning an organization that supposedly defends 2nd Am rights is accusing people exercising 1st Am right to protest as engaging in VIOLENCE — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

They show video clips of actual violence and looting. BTW, slander and inciting riots aren't protected forms of speech. https://t.co/7IjrOc20LM — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 28, 2017

"…to preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms." – Richard Henry Lee (1788) https://t.co/gRHOAa8h1f — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 28, 2017

Newsflash: I support the rights of responsible individual gun owners. So how come you and @DLoesch don't support 1st Am right to protest? https://t.co/hmElZE3zeZ — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

Does she, now?

Who said they didn't support the right to protest? They don't support slander and rioting. https://t.co/TyKxXzJluW — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 28, 2017

I don't with Tea Party, but I unconditionally support their right of assembly. Demonizing protest as violence rejects American history. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 28, 2017

No tea party ever resulted in any violence. No squatting, looting, burning, raping, killing, pooping on cop cars… Now BLM, OWS, Resist… https://t.co/gIh3kHrVFt — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 28, 2017

Gotta love Sally freaking out about Loesch’s ad for its supposed call to violence after that twisted Paul Ryan meme she tweeted out.

But remember how cute and clever that poster about Paul Ryan's "killing spree" was? — Christie (@RepRepublic) June 28, 2017

Using truth to combat violence. And you don't get to say "just wow" anymore pic.twitter.com/xInu8dJByL — Crash Campbell (@Boognish12) June 28, 2017

Sorry, Sally, but when it comes to calling out violent rhetoric, you don’t really have the moral high ground.

@sallykohn upset the @NRA shows lefty violence and says to fight her sides LIES with Truth (not the violence Sally's side loves to use) — Clarence Whorley (@ClarenceWhorley) June 28, 2017

Dana Loesch hasn’t responded yet to Sally’s outrage, but her husband Chris is giving Sally the business:

It's a huge leap when she made an ad about battling lies, divisive rhetoric and actual violence with TRUTH. Good grief. https://t.co/tatl1LFBHY — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 28, 2017

So using truth to combat actual violence, lies and the divisive rhetoric of the left is a "wow"? What about the actual fist used by #Resist? https://t.co/372I6lX4XH — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 28, 2017

Did you listen to the ad? "I'm the NRA and I'm freedom's safest place." Meaning they protect our human right to self defense. Freedom. https://t.co/lGNeVx7Nph — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 28, 2017

Kohn’s not known for being a great listener.

Well, at least @DLoesch didn't say anything like "punch back twice as hard" or "if they bring a knife, you bring a gun" — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) June 28, 2017

So this is absolutely horrible, but all the violence the left calls for daily is no big deal. Sally Kohn is a hack. — LJ (@loganjames715) June 28, 2017

***

