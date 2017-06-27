Wasn’t it Sally Kohn who just last week was calling for people to tone down the rhetoric?

Guess she only meant people on the right.

Because posting something like this WON’T set off some other lunatic and inspire him to open fire on a bunch of Republicans who progressives like Sally have convinced are trying to kill him.

Seriously, these people need to get a freakin’ grip.

There she goes…. @sallykohn tosses her intellectual honesty AND her pledge to tone down violent political rhetoric …. out the window pic.twitter.com/qOchOHSxKw — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) June 27, 2017

So much for toning down the violent rhetoric.

When the next leftist lunatic goes on a killing spree, are you going to take responsibility for this rhetoric? — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 27, 2017

Of course not, she’ll insist that the right instigated it … that we brought it on ourselves by pushing such an EVIL bill.

*eye roll*

