Wasn’t it Sally Kohn who just last week was calling for people to tone down the rhetoric?
Guess she only meant people on the right.
This. #resist #NoAHCA pic.twitter.com/UKvILpuMe9
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 27, 2017
Because posting something like this WON’T set off some other lunatic and inspire him to open fire on a bunch of Republicans who progressives like Sally have convinced are trying to kill him.
Seriously, these people need to get a freakin’ grip.
There she goes…. @sallykohn tosses her intellectual honesty AND her pledge to tone down violent political rhetoric …. out the window pic.twitter.com/qOchOHSxKw
— HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) June 27, 2017
So much for toning down the violent rhetoric.
When the next leftist lunatic goes on a killing spree, are you going to take responsibility for this rhetoric?
— BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 27, 2017
Of course not, she’ll insist that the right instigated it … that we brought it on ourselves by pushing such an EVIL bill.
*eye roll*
Related:
Can’t EVEN! Chelsea Clinton does some SERIOUS pearl-clutching over GOP health care bill