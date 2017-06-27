We know, Chelsea.

You’re used to how Democrats write legislation and pander to people based on a label – but the GOP doesn’t typically do that.

In the Senate #Trumpcare legislation, "woman" is used only 3x. "Women" not at all. https://t.co/Ty8eSvdkXs — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 27, 2017

THE HORROR. They didn’t single out women and treat them as a special class?!?!

How dare they treat men and women as equals in a piece of legislation that affects all of us! Dude, we are TOTES outraged.

Or not.

How many times are "men" mentioned? — Denny Loggins (@DerpFlannel) June 27, 2017

Psh. Sexist.

If women (including Chelsea) want to be treated as equals then they need to stop clutching their pearls when they’re not treated as a special class. Equal is equal, special is not.

Why would any woman support being singled out in the law?

i thought gender was an unimportant, fluid social construct now…. am i mistaken? — TaDDow (@taddow77) June 27, 2017

Well that’s just silly, there are like 57 genders or something, right?

Are those 57 genders mentioned in this bill?! NO!?

Evil Republicans!

I thought gender was a social construct? — Mel Covfefe 🇺🇸 (@ImJustAMel) June 27, 2017

Gender is only fluid when it benefits the Left.

Good argument to stop trying to design govt healthcare, just get rid of it! Regulate hospital costs. If you have no insurance 1/3 cost, why? — Larry Clark (@nrhlarry) June 27, 2017

But WOMEN!!! Or is it woman? This gets so confusing …

