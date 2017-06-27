For being a self-declared ‘life lover’, Sister Helen Prejean seems very confused about the Senate’s version of the AHCA:

The Senate's health care proposal violates the basic commandment: "Thou shalt not kill." This bill must be stopped. — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) June 27, 2017

So let us get this straight. The Senate is proposing a bill that by her reasoning puts people to death … are we reading this correctly?

Seriously.

So I guess you see free will as a bad thing. That's interesting. https://t.co/qEwIe1o8dd — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) June 27, 2017

What’s most confusing to us is that she’s a nun, a Sister, so why wouldn’t she support the AHCA that will actually defund Planned Parenthood? By calling for this bill to be stopped she’s funneling millions to abortionists.

Maybe the good Sister likes being forced to pay for birth control as opposed to choosing. I'll never understand ppl who cede their freedom. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 27, 2017

Honestly this makes zero sense.

I will not be lectured on healthcare from a woman who supports abortion. What happened to "thou shall not kill"? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2017

Apparently that commandment only applies when she wants it to?

We just keep going back to the fact that she’s a NUN.

Congratulations. In one tweet, you've almost caused me to say "so what?" to your passionate stand for life I greatly respect because… pic.twitter.com/RiOzzgo6lZ — Allan Bourdius (@UnrealAllan) June 27, 2017

Perhaps she didn’t read the bill and is just playing off of the heartstrings of the Left?

No?

We got nothin’.

So right now, man with an Obamacare plan is immortal? And what are your views on abortion? — Velvet Sugar (@TMIWITW) June 27, 2017

If she doesn’t want the AHCA to pass she clearly is ok with millions of dollars going to abortion … which is incredibly sad.

…and then the Lord said "Render to Cesar everything you have and just let the lobbyists sort out the spoils." — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) June 27, 2017

Wow! That’s quite a lie! Maybe you should tweet out an Act of Contrition to tide you over until you can get to Confession. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 27, 2017

That’s worth at LEAST a few ‘Our Fathers’.

Exactly.