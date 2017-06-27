Maybe the Democrats and the media (same thing?) missed it, but Obamacare LITERALLY took insurance from millions of people. They keep screeching that the AHCA will ‘strip insurance from millions’ while totally ignoring the fact that Obamacare did just that.

What makes it even more shameful is that all the legislation would do is stop forcing people to pay for insurance, that’s not STRIPPING it from anyone.

And not being forced to pay for something people can’t afford in the first place IS an improvement.

One message challenge for GOP: Difficult to find people whose health care will be tangibly improved as a result of this legislation. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 27, 2017

Wonder if Karen is interested in hearing about the DAMAGE Obamacare did:

As usual, the losses of those under ACA don't matter; only the losses of those if it's changed. It'd be nice if we cared about both. https://t.co/ss7H3QP6eP — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 27, 2017

Of course those losses don’t matter. The people who lost their insurance plans were clearly privileged and deserved to have their policies yanked from under them, even though they were more than happy to pay for them.

We were all just too stupid to know the plans weren’t good or something.

They can't cope with the idea that the law had winners and losers, not just winners — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 27, 2017

Democrats can’t accept their policies hurt people.

We're a "privilege" group now. That's a neat feature. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 27, 2017

Whoohoo!

Wonder if they ever sat at a dinner table where father says "I have been put on part time" by small business that can't afford ACA? — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) June 27, 2017

If they did they would find a way to blame Bush or the Republicans for any issues someone faced on Obamacare.

It matters people were hurt by the ACA. I don't understand why everyone is opposed to fixing the problem that hurt those — shannon ryan (@scrlovelife) June 27, 2017

Politics.

Obama legacy.

Love when twitter twits think they know better than you if you were hurt by ACA. — Peggy (@mypuppy11) June 27, 2017

Ever notice how many legal and medical experts we have on Twitter?

But but but….. Those evil republicans — Captain Awesome (@CaptinAwesum) June 27, 2017

Duh. Republicans are ALWAYS at fault.

Related:

Wait … WAT?! Sister Helen Prejean exploits commandment to attack GOP health care bill