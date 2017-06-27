Ya’ don’t say?

Of course Senator Gillibrand wants Planned Parenthood to stay funded, they’ve given her a BUNCH of money over the years ($7000 alone in 2012).

Wonder if she is one of the lives that would be ‘negatively impacted’?

Shhh. Narrative and stuff.

Oh yeah, that. Planned Parenthood could give Ossoff nearly a million dollars, but for some reason we should still feel guilty for wanting them defunded. Really?

Guess someone like Gillibrand who is also on the receiving end of Planned Parenthood dollars doesn’t quite get that.

But they might not be able to keep sending her money.

It’s pathetic that she doesn’t understand that funneling money to abortion mills negatively affects hundreds of thousands of little lives every year.

