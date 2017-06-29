They're getting ready for a civil war. — Peabird (@willymodel) June 29, 2017

You’ve gotta hand it to Sen. Chris Murphy. Just when you think he can’t possibly stoop any lower, he proves us wrong.

Earlier today, he tried to turn Donald Trump’s tweets about Mika Brzezinski into an opportunity to paint Republicans as evil, health-insurance-snatching moral degenerates. Then, for an encore, he decided to slime Dana Loesch and the NRA:

I think the @NRA is telling people to shoot us. Now might be the right time to cancel your membership. pic.twitter.com/PWhHAvRcI3 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 29, 2017

We think he’s completely full of crap. He’s grossly misrepresenting Loesch’s message and if he doesn’t realize that, he’s even stupider than we thought.

Practice thinking. You aren't very good at it yet. https://t.co/I6tQ2L8DPr — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) June 29, 2017

But it’s probably much safer to say that he knows he’s lying and doesn’t care. And why should he? He’s made it his life’s mission to fan flames, and it looks like he’s getting what he wants:

That was my exact thought @ChrisMurphyCT ! It sure sounds like a call to arms! Absolutely chilling! — Annemarie Hams (@annemariehams) June 29, 2017

Wow yep @NRA is telling people to shoot us. — JJ_D (@JoseyD55) June 29, 2017

This is despicable and disgusting. Everyone involved with this ad should be ashamed of themselves. — Easy D (@benjitheblender) June 29, 2017

Holy shit. This is kind of terrifying. — Marie Enderle (@mgirl283) June 29, 2017

What the hell?? This is terrifying. — HillaryTrumpsTrump (@hrctrumpstrump) June 29, 2017

Good Lord! This is a call to war. NRA execs should be arrested and charged with inciting to riot. — John Boor (@johnboor) June 29, 2017

I think this woman, and whoever made this video, needs to be arrested for inciting public violence…this video is clearly inciting violence. — GreenFrog Publishing (@GreenFrogPub) June 29, 2017

What the actual hell is this? What has America become! This WHOLE AD is a DAMN LIE. It is being USED TO INSTIGATE VIOLENCE. This is SO WRONG — Warrior Lovers (@little_one63) June 29, 2017

Can they, the NRA & this ridiculous woman be prosecuted now if someone decides to shoot someone while screaming about Liberals ? — Clare Cosgrove (@Grooveyleddy) June 29, 2017

@NRA is proving themselves to be a terrorists organization. Collecting fee/dues to pay for commercials to put fear in our democracy.🤑💰🤑💰😖😖 — Dave Moser (@dvdmsr) June 29, 2017

It certainly is inciting people to violence. Not to mention filled with lies as happened during the campaign and against President Obama. — She Persisted (@Serendipity7845) June 29, 2017

How is the latest @NRA ad even legal? This is some serious Third Reich level fear-mongering of The Other. — Tom Christy (@AthensNotRome) June 29, 2017

This .@NRA ad is fomenting violence, even promoting civil war. It's hysterical and appeals to people's basest fears. It's unconscionable. — ❄️Mama Snowflake❄️️ (@northeast_mama) June 29, 2017

It looks like a terrorist recruitment video. Probably because it *is.* — Stobie Piel (@StobiePiel) June 29, 2017

This is blatant terrorist recruiting — Mike Kidd (@mikekidd10141) June 29, 2017

And they say the left is inciting violence?!? Holy shit, this is a call to war!!! — Crystal Burian (@Crittle1979) June 29, 2017

Congratulations, Chris Murphy. Mission accomplished.

***

