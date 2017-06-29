It’s not hard to make the case that Donald Trump has a knack for shooting himself in the foot, but for their part, Democrats have a knack for responding by … doing the exact same thing. Case in point, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who decided that this was the best response to Trump’s controversial tweets today about “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski:

He had to go there. He just had to. And the Left just keeps eating it up:

Keep this up, liberals.

Yep. They’re feeding right into his hands — and they won’t like where that leaves them.

