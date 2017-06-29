Thanks for staying focused on #healthcare! We can expect him to tweet crazy bs every day. That shouldn't affect our fight to stop #trumpcare — DC (@rjjttyl) June 29, 2017

It’s not hard to make the case that Donald Trump has a knack for shooting himself in the foot, but for their part, Democrats have a knack for responding by … doing the exact same thing. Case in point, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who decided that this was the best response to Trump’s controversial tweets today about “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski:

Many Republicans will condemn this tweet in strong moral terms. Then they will spend rest of day trying end insurance for 22m Americans. https://t.co/AzvKyC4OZG — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 29, 2017

He had to go there. He just had to. And the Left just keeps eating it up:

On point, Chris. — Greta Seashore (@greta_seashore) June 29, 2017

Exactly this. — Sarah Ryan (@anny12) June 29, 2017

Yesssssss exactly — Katharine Cunningham (@CarlotKatharine) June 29, 2017

GOP = hate — Della Cooper (@DellaCooper3) June 29, 2017

Good one! So true. They are evil. — Susan Atchley (@atchlec1) June 29, 2017

You're giving them too much credit. They have no morals. — Maj Sodone (@MJSodone) June 29, 2017

So they find his language to be morally reprehensible but tolerate it in order to pass morally reprehensible legislation. — Harribly Bigly (@blindfordrumpf) June 29, 2017

Unconscionable on so many levels. GOP isn't the party of morals! — Donna Van Dyke (@dvandyke51) June 29, 2017

That is correct. No morals in the bunch trying to get rid of healthcare. — 💦🌿 Penny 🦉🔥 (@fastwatermoon) June 29, 2017

THANK YOU FOR SPEAKING OUT. Wouldnt shock me if @realDonaldTrump didn't plan this to distract from #HealthcareBill and #russiagate. GOPPlan — Jamie Miles (@ItsMeJamieMiles) June 29, 2017

The GOP:

Trump Tweets: "Troubling"

Trumpcare: "It's what we promised we'd do, kill more Americans than any terrorist group dreamed of." — Bronco Bama (@BronckoBamma) June 29, 2017

Keep this up, liberals.

But unfortunately, press will talk only about tweets & his mission of distraction is accomplished. — Linda Gorordo (@LindaGorordo) June 29, 2017

Yep. They’re feeding right into his hands — and they won’t like where that leaves them.

