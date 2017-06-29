Early this morning, a Twitter war of sorts broke out between Trump and the folks on Morning Joe. Suffice to say it turned out like any other Twitter trolling incident … embarrassing for all parties involved.

Which would be fine if it didn’t include the POTUS.

Ben Sasse sent this subtweet:

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

This could be about someone else in some high office tweeting stupid stuff …

Who are you tweeting about? — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 29, 2017

BUT we’re pretty sure it was about Trump.

Reactions to Sasse’s subtweet were understandably mixed:

💗 — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) June 29, 2017

We hear you Senator–TY!! We need people like you to keep speaking up. We know you're in a tough spot, but we need your voice now. — Lisa 🖤 (@LisaAMoyer) June 29, 2017

Please challenge him in 2020! — Lissette Kron (@libertylatina) June 29, 2017

Beneath dignity of the office, but not the man, that's the distinction here. — High Altitudes (@highaltitudes) June 29, 2017

Sadly the Left used it as an excuse to troll the senator and attack the GOP instead of realizing he was speaking out regardless of his ‘tribe.’

You and your party colleagues knew he was a misogynist, a racist, a liar. You're right- he's defiling the office- and the GOP is to blame. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 29, 2017

Because this is SO helpful.

Totally, but what about the healthcare bill? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 29, 2017

*sigh*

Stop barking and start biting. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 29, 2017

Says the account yipping.

Do the right thing, Senator. Country over party. Fight for democracy. — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) June 29, 2017

We’re not a Democracy.

He isn't mentally stable- what will it take for you guys to fully realize this??? — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 29, 2017

Etcetera, etcetera.

Senator Lindsey Graham also called for Trump to stop bothering with trolls on Twitter:

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Stop chiding the idiot and FUCKING IMPEACH HIM. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 29, 2017

Hey Patrick, the Senate doesn’t impeach people.

And honestly it seems this happens every time. Someone on the right speaks up about having concerns around Trump and instead of receiving support across the aisle they get trolled, shamed and attacked.

Which just keeps on feeding Trump.

And losing them elections.

