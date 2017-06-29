Brit Hume didn’t hold back on what he deemed a ‘chickensh*t story’ about Trump saying a reporter had a nice smile written by our ‘friends’ at The New York Times.

Apparently complementing a member of the opposite sex is now sexism … or something.

We don’t get it either.

What a chickens**t story –> Trump Interrupts Call to Compliment Female Reporter’s ‘Nice Smile’, via @nytimes https://t.co/iG6pCqIuEi — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 29, 2017

Via The New York Times:

The exchange, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, drew criticism about how Mr. Trump treats women and the message it sent about the attitude toward women as professionals in their fields. Elisa Lees Muñoz, executive director of the International Women’s Media Foundation, said on Wednesday that she had heard about the episode in passing. After a transcript of the exchange was read to her over the phone, she said: “Oh, Lord. I wish I could say this is a surprise.”

If the editor of this piece rolled her eyes any further in the back of her head they’d pop right outta their sockets.

Seriously?

Oh, and John Harwood doesn’t understand why Brit took issue with the ‘chickensh*t story’.

Ummmm.

Because it elevates a harmless compliment into a sexist incident. Political correctness on stilts. https://t.co/qdwvdr65ib — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 29, 2017

BOOM.

Did we say boom yet because we’re pretty sure we should say BOOM again after reading this tweet.

So BOOM.

Lefty male journos are so damn sensitive:

@BritHume You should smile more. You're prettier when you smile. https://t.co/Bjeh08Nb44 — Jim Higdon (@jimhigdon) June 29, 2017

Remember that eye roll thing that happened earlier in the article? Just did it again.

I've been told that. I wasn't offended. https://t.co/ToP0uxfjrW — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 29, 2017

Heh.

Don’t most people look prettier when they smile?

Besides, being pretty isn’t just for females … have you guys seen Beckham? Dude is SO pretty.

aren't most of us? — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) June 29, 2017

But sexism or something!

PS: We deliberately used a photo of Brit smiling to accompany this story.

Related:

‘Just the FAX ma’am.’ Sean Spicer parody has ‘MAYDAY’ with Lefties (bonus blue check and Acosta!)