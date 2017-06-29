One of our editors asked Twitter what some of their favorite things are for Twitchy to cover, and it was no surprise when many answered with stories about the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier.

Which made us so happy because we LOVE writing about the parody account who is winning hearts and confusing the shiznit out of and enraging the Left.

Like this tweet about a bobble head …

Acosta stole it pic.twitter.com/KTv0wAmdXP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 26, 2017

OMG! Ok, so did she think this was really Sean Spicer talking about her bobble head or did she think she was being funny?

We’re going to bet it was both.

Acosta stole it … from all the way in the back of the room?

Heh.

The Resistance just can't resist pic.twitter.com/c2if6zlYXC — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 27, 2017

Tough talk from the Resistance; watch out, he might throw glitter at you.

Is this a euphemism? Are you asking me out? pic.twitter.com/DpY507z6mi — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 27, 2017

Possible.

Haven't seen the numbers, but I doubt only rich and old people watch the Olympics pic.twitter.com/YPUui2DYFa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 27, 2017

Was that a ‘your mom’ joke? Maybe?

It’s hard to tell with these folks.

Fax … FAX.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sounds good! Chris sure told him!

*dying*

Been all downhill since the bunny suit pic.twitter.com/XN8re9JjFk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2017

We have it on good authority that bunnies are traditionally super cute and very conservative … just sayin’.

He did.

Yeah, they have brains of their own, you know.

They’re just really tiny and filled with cotton candy.

Because Iran is on the side of peace? pic.twitter.com/cm94sVqscO — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2017

Because Iran wants Americans to die die die?

Just spitballin’.

Oh oh, and we loved his Acosta slam:

Original's at 6700 RT's and counting. Correction gets 130 pic.twitter.com/6BLkbNuxal — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2017

Not necessarily funny ha ha, but funny sad.

And Acosta wonders why we take a parody account more seriously than him.

Did she just accuse me of stare rape? pic.twitter.com/r0ZErueiSe — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2017

Yikes.

Didn't even know pictures ate ducks pic.twitter.com/Ql84unXnow — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 29, 2017

Does PETA know about this?!

Understandable, your friend's hanging out with a white dude. The greatest terrorism threat in the world pic.twitter.com/O1J4YKYHjU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 29, 2017

Yeah, he doesn’t have a gardener, just a friend who’s a gardner.

WE KID WE KID.

Yes, It's the Grandparents Are Not Sufficient Act of 2017 pic.twitter.com/UVwwzcrc15 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 29, 2017

Sheesh, these people have no sense of humor.

