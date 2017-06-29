Susan Rice wants to know why SHE is the one they unmasked for being an underhanded, sneaky, corrupt progressive … why not Jay Carney?

She even pulled the race AND gender card, talk about DESPERATE.

Oh, goodie! The race card is inevitably the Hail Mary pass before the walls cave in on the guilty. #SusanRice is going down… https://t.co/l6X0fsH1Hh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 29, 2017

Via Fox News:

Susan Rice, the Obama national security adviser under fire over her alleged involvement in the “unmasking” of Trump associates during the 2016 presidential election, suggested in a fresh interview that race and gender might be playing a role in the scrutiny she’s faced. In an interview with journalist Michael Tomasky for New York Magazine, Rice reportedly questioned the criticism she’s faced dating back to the Benghazi controversy. “Why me? Why not Jay Carney, for example, who was then our press secretary, who stood up more?” she asked.

Why you, Susan?

Because you were caught in endless lies.

Because you did it?

Her gender and color have nothing to do with it.

Seeding the (forthcoming) jury or distracting by fomenting class and race riots. A tiresome, cynical game. — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) June 29, 2017

And one the Left plays very well.

Someone needs to explain to #SusanRice that being held accountable for breaking the law isn't racist, or sexist. It's jurisprudence — Paul Monroe (@paulhaymaker) June 29, 2017

But whyyyyyyyyy her?

EL OH EL.

Could care less about her race or gender. If you committed the crime you need to do time! — Bill Dyess, CLTC (@BillyD24) June 29, 2017

She is trying to keep that race and gender card ALIVE; you’d think after how badly the Left LOST in 2016 she’d realize that people aren’t interested in her identity politics BS anymore.

