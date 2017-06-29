So, Senator, what exactly are YOU going TO DO about it other than pontificate?
— BateTHB (@BateThb) June 29, 2017
So YOU stop him, Lisa – stop pretending you're all so powerless.
— Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample65) June 29, 2017
A pair of Donald Trump’s tweets from earlier this morning are still making waves hours after they were sent:
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
As Twitchy told you, Republican Senators Ben Sasse and Lindsey Graham were decidedly not amused. Neither, it seems, is their GOP colleague Lisa Murkowski:
Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down.
— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 29, 2017
@POTUS, do you want to be remembered for your tweets or your accomplishments?
— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 29, 2017
Trump may not ever answer her question, but other tweeters have some thoughts:
You stop it! Start defending my @realDonaldTrump ! We are sick of the media and reps disrespecting @POTUS we know he hits back at BULLIES
— Jenni cowgrl patriot (@proudmomj) June 29, 2017
While I agree with you, where were you when he was treating people like this before he was elected. This is just more of the same.
— idea woman (@idea_woman) June 29, 2017
He'd have to accomplish something first in order for that to be an actual decision, with all due respect Senator.
— Matt Shuster (@mshuster09) June 29, 2017
What accomplishments? Tweets are all Trump has
— Bobby Lanka (@bobilank) June 29, 2017
I dare say, his tweets.
— Mace Windu (@MastrJedi) June 29, 2017
Um. I wouldn't be surprised if he said his tweets. https://t.co/YyQEXRqRGF
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 29, 2017
I'm gonna go with tweets if the first 6 months are an indicator.
— Beth Cole (@bcoleintn) June 29, 2017
I think he's made that clear. His tweets. He is not fit for the presidency.
— Misty Powell (@ocdiva76) June 29, 2017
Tweets. Next question. https://t.co/h7gQfJV8p8
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 29, 2017
He doesn't care — as long as he's remembered.
— Colleen Patrick-Goud (@ColleenGoudreau) June 29, 2017
Well, in any event, Iowahawk makes a fair point:
If Trump's tweets causes Washington to grind to a halt every day for the next 4 years, I guess it will have been worth it
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 29, 2017