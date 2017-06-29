So, Senator, what exactly are YOU going TO DO about it other than pontificate? — BateTHB (@BateThb) June 29, 2017

A pair of Donald Trump’s tweets from earlier this morning are still making waves hours after they were sent:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

As Twitchy told you, Republican Senators Ben Sasse and Lindsey Graham were decidedly not amused. Neither, it seems, is their GOP colleague Lisa Murkowski:

Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 29, 2017

@POTUS, do you want to be remembered for your tweets or your accomplishments? — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) June 29, 2017

Trump may not ever answer her question, but other tweeters have some thoughts:

You stop it! Start defending my @realDonaldTrump ! We are sick of the media and reps disrespecting @POTUS we know he hits back at BULLIES — Jenni cowgrl patriot (@proudmomj) June 29, 2017

While I agree with you, where were you when he was treating people like this before he was elected. This is just more of the same. — idea woman (@idea_woman) June 29, 2017

He'd have to accomplish something first in order for that to be an actual decision, with all due respect Senator. — Matt Shuster (@mshuster09) June 29, 2017

What accomplishments? Tweets are all Trump has — Bobby Lanka (@bobilank) June 29, 2017

I dare say, his tweets. — Mace Windu (@MastrJedi) June 29, 2017

Um. I wouldn't be surprised if he said his tweets. https://t.co/YyQEXRqRGF — RBe (@RBPundit) June 29, 2017

I'm gonna go with tweets if the first 6 months are an indicator. — Beth Cole (@bcoleintn) June 29, 2017

I think he's made that clear. His tweets. He is not fit for the presidency. — Misty Powell (@ocdiva76) June 29, 2017

He doesn't care — as long as he's remembered. — Colleen Patrick-Goud (@ColleenGoudreau) June 29, 2017

