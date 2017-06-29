As we already know, Sally Kohn is among many on the Left who have been triggered by Dana Loesch’s ad for the NRA. Now Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson is voicing his displeasure, and then some:

Loesch is more than happy to discuss the situation:

Trending

Ouch! Stay tuned…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentdana loeschderay mckessonNRA