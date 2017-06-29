As we already know, Sally Kohn is among many on the Left who have been triggered by Dana Loesch’s ad for the NRA. Now Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson is voicing his displeasure, and then some:

This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/LD65yMUMVn — deray mckesson (@deray) June 29, 2017

Loesch is more than happy to discuss the situation:

Come on air and tell me to my face that I'm a racist for condemning violent riots you incite. https://t.co/hWJZ8jWV5r — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2017

Ouch! Stay tuned…

Oh boy, I'd LOVE to see this! https://t.co/FakyJ8sBH0 — Lynn L'Heureux (@OneMadMoe) June 29, 2017

This was sort of humorous. Video showing violence of the left and then left gets upset that people want to protect themselves. — TAF (@jett2017) June 29, 2017

LOL. I can't even see it because @deray blocked me a few years back after I called him out for scaring kids w some mall "die-in" event. — Lorraine Yuriar (@thekytikat) June 29, 2017