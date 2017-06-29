Dana Loesch has had a long, long day, but as always, she’s been up to the challenge and then some.

By know you’re probably aware that Loesch narrated a video for the NRA over scenes of leftist violence, which the brains of leftists apparently couldn’t process. Sally Kohn said the ad fell just short of directing gun owners “to take up arms against left”; DeRay Mckesson called it “an open call to violence to protect white supremacy”; and Sen. Chris Murphy assumed the ad was “telling people to shoot us.”

After fighting it out on social media all day, Loesch appeared with Tucker Carlson to give a recap of the insanity:

.@DLoesch​ accused of "white supremacy" and inciting violence and "civil war" for her latest NRA ad. pic.twitter.com/OUqSBeN5MT — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 30, 2017

An unsung hero in this conflict is Colion Noir, who noted the irony of the Women’s March demanding the NRA surrender its First Amendment rights to argue on behalf of its Second Amendment rights. Check out this list of demands, which includes the immediate removal of Loesch’s video and concludes, “We we not be intimidated into silence.”

Yeah, no.

Explain irony, the woman screaming 1st Amend rights demands @NRA take down their video.The childish duplicity of feminism at it again 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/IJ03us7NQf — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) June 29, 2017

Noir also managed a seamless takedown of Mckesson and others accusing Loesch of supporting white supremacy.

Where did @DLoesch insinuate or mention black violence? This is a video about manipulation & forced division by the media & the Left Elite. https://t.co/3CFfQicUnT — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) June 29, 2017

This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail. pic.twitter.com/LD65yMUMVn — deray mckesson (@deray) June 29, 2017

Naw, you wouldn't, you'd still be doing what you're doing now. Race baiting on twitter. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/tH2wXgZ54l — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) June 29, 2017

And the hits just keep on coming. This is what Loesch meant by fighting back with the clenched fist of truth.

If you think the NRA's white right wing base would be cool with them advocating black people arming themselves en masse you're dreaming — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) June 29, 2017

Out of respect for intellectual integrity please do more research about what the @NRA has done or is doing before saying stuff like this. https://t.co/aW2aVHZzd3 — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) June 29, 2017

* * *

