Dana Loesch has had a long, long day, but as always, she’s been up to the challenge and then some.

By know you’re probably aware that Loesch narrated a video for the NRA over scenes of leftist violence, which the brains of leftists apparently couldn’t process. Sally Kohn said the ad fell just short of directing gun owners “to take up arms against left”; DeRay Mckesson called it “an open call to violence to protect white supremacy”; and Sen. Chris Murphy assumed the ad was “telling people to shoot us.”

After fighting it out on social media all day, Loesch appeared with Tucker Carlson to give a recap of the insanity:

An unsung hero in this conflict is Colion Noir, who noted the irony of the Women’s March demanding the NRA surrender its First Amendment rights to argue on behalf of its Second Amendment rights. Check out this list of demands, which includes the immediate removal of Loesch’s video and concludes, “We we not be intimidated into silence.”

Yeah, no.

Noir also managed a seamless takedown of Mckesson and others accusing Loesch of supporting white supremacy.

And the hits just keep on coming. This is what Loesch meant by fighting back with the clenched fist of truth.

