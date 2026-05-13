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James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves a Question

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director and seashell formation enthusiast James Comey has been indicted and is facing charges related to his "86 47" post that was later deleted. 

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Comey was on CNN trying to spin his way out of trouble and predictably tried to make it all about Trump, his children, and "MAGA": 

Comey's attempted sudden pivot to change the subject to Trump's kids and "MAGA supporters" couldn't have been more obvious but he likely knew he wasn't going to get any serious challenge.

There's been a lot of "just nodding along" going on with the media these days when people like Comey are making claims. 

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An actual journalist might have reminded Comey that none of Trump's kids have been accused of tax schemes or felony firearm offenses, but of course that didn't happen on CNN. 

If anything, Comey made the opposite of the point he was trying to make. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda while certain people try to remain above the law (looking at a certain ex FBI Director).

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