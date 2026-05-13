James Comey Wants Trump Supporters to Look in a Mirror and Ask Themselves a Question

Former FBI Director and seashell formation enthusiast James Comey has been indicted and is facing charges related to his "86 47" post that was later deleted.

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Comey was on CNN trying to spin his way out of trouble and predictably tried to make it all about Trump, his children, and "MAGA":

James Comey: "The Biden Justice Department indicted the president's son. Can you imagine that happening today? Honestly, while you're shaving, MAGA supporter, look in the mirror and say, could that happen today? And the answer is no, which is a really bad thing." pic.twitter.com/8VAv4GMogS — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 13, 2026

Comey's attempted sudden pivot to change the subject to Trump's kids and "MAGA supporters" couldn't have been more obvious but he likely knew he wasn't going to get any serious challenge.

Quick question, Kaitlin.



Did you push back and note that the Biden DOJ tried to give him a sweetheart plea deal that would have completely let him off the hook?



And that all that happened knowing Biden would give him a pardon anyway?



Or did you just nod along? https://t.co/xWx6REUjE6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 13, 2026

There's been a lot of "just nodding along" going on with the media these days when people like Comey are making claims.

Someone tell that asshole that Biden pardoned his son and the evidence against Hunter was overwhelming — joey fatony (@joeboogie132) May 13, 2026

They tried to give Hunter a sweetheart deal and it blew up when the info came out. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) May 13, 2026

An actual journalist might have reminded Comey that none of Trump's kids have been accused of tax schemes or felony firearm offenses, but of course that didn't happen on CNN.

Didn’t Biden then pardon him, having vowed in absolute terms that he would not do that, a vow that was echoed by his supporters as an example of his virtue? Not sure this one is a great example. https://t.co/enBDQ4FgrO — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 13, 2026

Biden’s DoJ indicted his son for the singular motive of giving him the most sweetheart deal of a lifetime to ensure he could never ever be charged with his multitude of crimes ever again. https://t.co/HXZ27oBojc — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 13, 2026

If anything, Comey made the opposite of the point he was trying to make.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda while certain people try to remain above the law (looking at a certain ex FBI Director).

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