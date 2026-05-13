EU Obsessed with Hoisting Pride Flags While Ignoring REAL Threats to Europeans (Including Gay People)

The EU apparently has solved all the problems of the European continent and all they need to focus on now is Pride flags.

The @EU_Commission is PROUD🌈



Pride week is a celebration of love, identity, courage and community.



And every day of the year, we work hard to make Europe a space where everyone can live freely, openly, authentically. pic.twitter.com/wAcDCFhIDG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 13, 2026

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Americans already think most of France is gay, so it seems the authenticity is coming through loud and clear.

You should do more to ensure that fascists won’t shove us into concentration camps



and also offer refuge to LGBTQ+ people https://t.co/PIZmcyAuD1 — nyara (@nyaraVT) May 13, 2026

That's just the thing, if Europe REALLY cares about protecting gay people, they'd focus on rooting out the militant Islamists and Nazis in their population. Those are the people really dangerous to the LGBTQ population, actually.

The EU Commission is still performing peak woke American rituals with peak woke American symbols while the Americans themselves stopped doing it years ago. https://t.co/C3qjJG4QLZ — PanEuropeanMovement (@EuropeanPan) May 13, 2026

Americans decided to stop being held captive by nut bags. Europe should try it.

VPN bans and DigiID are just means for unelected dictators to replace parenthood and brainwash the people.



Free people love who they want, and it doesn’t require political communist ideology to be forced down our throats. https://t.co/oEDJbvP9Gj — Alex Günsberg (@alex_gunsberg) May 13, 2026

🚨🇪🇺The EU is attacking proud European nations on multiple fronts.



While pushing mass migration on one side, it is also funding and promoting, something just as dangerous.



That thing is called the Degeneration of Society.



All patriots must stand firmly against this. https://t.co/NCNb92fljF — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) May 13, 2026

This in no way actually helps gay people in Europe.

“We want everyone to live openly and authentically.”



So when do publicly funded institutions start reflecting the reality that not all gay people think the same way about gender, identity or politics?



Belonging means nothing when ideological conformity is the entry fee. https://t.co/ye98aydqDV — Seán Ako 🇮🇪 (@TheAkoFiles) May 13, 2026

For example, many gay people do not believe in mutilating children.

The millions of newcomers you've let in aren't too fond of your gay citizens. This is going to be a problem for you in the future. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) May 13, 2026

I’m a gay man. That flag represents a regressive, sexist, homophobic ideology that is harming women, gay people, and all who believe in freedom of speech. — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) May 13, 2026

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Are you proud of the ongoing mass migration of people from majority-Muslim countries who have no respect for the LGBTQIA+ community? — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 13, 2026

That's what the EU should really worry about.

We respect these values. But please - please, please - stop pushing this so aggressively, especially in European schools, where there is already so much lobbying around this topic.



Children should be left alone and allowed to grow, think, and decide for themselves when they are… — Prof. Dr. Cristina Vanberghen (@VanberghenEU) May 13, 2026

Leave the children alone.

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