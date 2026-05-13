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EU Obsessed with Hoisting Pride Flags While Ignoring REAL Threats to Europeans (Including Gay People)

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on May 13, 2026
Wikipedia

The EU apparently has solved all the problems of the European continent and all they need to focus on now is Pride flags.

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Americans already think most of France is gay, so it seems the authenticity is coming through loud and clear.

That's just the thing, if Europe REALLY cares about protecting gay people, they'd focus on rooting out the militant Islamists and Nazis in their population. Those are the people really dangerous to the LGBTQ population, actually.

Americans decided to stop being held captive by nut bags. Europe should try it.

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This in no way actually helps gay people in Europe. 

For example, many gay people do not believe in mutilating children. 

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That's what the EU should really worry about.

Leave the children alone.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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EUROPEAN UNION FRANCE ISLAM LGBTQ+

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