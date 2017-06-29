I like the way you think Ms. Waters. — MWylie (@wyliepad) June 29, 2017

Move over, Sheila Jackson Lee. Here comes Maxine Waters to dial the Trump impeachment talk up to 11:

Women are outraged and fed up with this President. Impeachment isn't enough. Should we explore exile? — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 29, 2017

Should we explore the possibility that Maxine is out of her mind?

For what it’s worth, not all lefties think exile is the answer. Some think it needs to go even further than that:

TARRING AND FEATHERING is too good for this man, but I'd be willing to see if maybe it would work. — lynn boyden (@lrb23) June 29, 2017

thinking more along the lines of tar & feather — Indiga Arcturus (@ElizabethWoodv2) June 29, 2017

If by "exile" you mean publicly cremate alive, sure. — Q Parrish 🌹 (@QParrish) June 29, 2017

Lovely.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

