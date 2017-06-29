President Trump’s tweets this morning have sparked some criticism from congressional Democrats as well as some Republicans. Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is going a step further and demanding Trump resign immediately because she “can’t wait that long” for impeachment proceedings:

Enough is ENOUGH! @realDonaldTrump you need to resign! pic.twitter.com/weTYdBF6MP — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 29, 2017

We highly doubt Trump will take Jackson Lee’s advice.

being mean isn't cause for resignation. I'm not sure how many liberals don't actually know this https://t.co/VGfyOzNEqD — Joe Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 29, 2017