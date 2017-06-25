It’s adorable when the party that’s totally out of power thinks they’ll be able to impeach President Donald Trump:

Today Rep. Maxine Waters led a minutes-long “Impeach 45!” chant at a town hall. She later closed with, “Stay woke.” https://t.co/DecTkZfi04 pic.twitter.com/f3osBUqBTe — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 25, 2017

How about both?

I don't know whether to laugh my ass off or shake my head in embarrassment.. https://t.co/lPXn31nxoH — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) June 25, 2017

It will be funny if President Trump outlasts the always-awful Congresswoman:

Maxine Waters = what an embarrassment. Vote her out please. https://t.co/2VApdXJbQU — blushihtzu (@blushihtzu) June 25, 2017

Maxine Waters is the embodiment of why I feel so strongly about term limits https://t.co/rXcGFgbvIY — Joe-Annis Iodice (@boomerbayb) June 25, 2017

As for “stay woke,” that’s good advice or else Dems might think these statistics are just a bad dream instead of reality:

GOP dominance in the states:

∙33 Republican governors—the most since 1922

∙4,170 GOP seats in state legislatures—the most since 1920 pic.twitter.com/ZVOrB3hOsZ — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) June 24, 2017

Maybe she should be saying, “Impeach Nancy Pelosi”? (Yes, we know that’s not how it works)