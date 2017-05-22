California Rep. Maxine Waters rarely takes a break from calling for the impeachment of President Trump, but at the state’s Dem Party convention, Waters kept going after the mic had been cut off:
US Rep. @MaxineWaters continues speaking after convention staff cut off the sound at the African American Caucus meeting. #cadem17 pic.twitter.com/N7C90iJq65
— Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) May 21, 2017
She’s certainly persistent:
@jazmineulloa @MaxineWaters Keep it up Maxine. You're one of the biggest reasons Trump won
😂😂
— Serafinos🐘🇺🇸 (@Serafinos) May 22, 2017
People are complaining that graduates walked out of a Mike Pence commencement speech, at least his microphone wasn't turned off. https://t.co/2NB8doTih6
— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 22, 2017
Let her speak! Says every Republican. https://t.co/nu14zJjzio
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 22, 2017
Waters was undeterred:
Audience members were outraged that a convention staff employee attempted to cut US Rep. @MaxineWaters' speech short. #cadem17 pic.twitter.com/IeQy0H2JHd
— Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) May 21, 2017