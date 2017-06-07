Rep. Maxine Waters has been in Trump impeachment overdrive for the last several weeks, and now she’s turning up the heat:
So Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be alone with Trump. Women across the country can relate.
— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 7, 2017
Coming from a Clinton supporter, a fair measure of self-unawareness is required to laugh at that one. But in spite of that, Waters had The Resistance rolling:
AMERICA AFTER TRUMP GETS IMPEACHED pic.twitter.com/A5nck5kfXa
— DeMarko Gage 🙂 (@DeMarko_Gage) June 7, 2017
This is amazing. SHE is amazing. https://t.co/cTyp1IOntr
— Jenan Mohajir (@JenanMohajir) June 7, 2017
SICK BURN MAMA MAXINE
— Cnix (@suhcyut24) June 7, 2017
And the award for tweet of the year goes to: https://t.co/rhHd5M1u1w
— Dustin Hines (@dustinhines) June 7, 2017
All right, folks. We're done here. Internet is over. Maxine wins. https://t.co/QaoUjDFeag
— Steve Edwards (@The_Big_Quiet) June 7, 2017
— RespectMyGame (@battletested5) June 7, 2017
Nobody tell them “sick burns” usually aren’t effective as articles of impeachment.