Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized, again, this time during Los Angeles’ Resist March:

More anti-Trump sentiment from the march:

Including Maxine Waters who led this “Impeach 45” chant!

As for the vandalism, at least it’s just stickers this time. If you recall, a man was arrested after he took a pickaxe to the tourist attraction in 2016:

