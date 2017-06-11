Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized, again, this time during Los Angeles’ Resist March:
Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame has been covered in stickers saying "I Resist Homophobia" during #ResistMarch #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/Ec4B2D2ERQ
— Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) June 11, 2017
More anti-Trump sentiment from the march:
Slogans and signs seen along Hollywood Boulevard in today's #ResistMarch https://t.co/JD2oBt4Kgz pic.twitter.com/ORUC37VIfM
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 11, 2017
Including Maxine Waters who led this “Impeach 45” chant!
Maxine Waters leads a chant of "impeach 45". Watch her make a fool out of herself, again. #ResistMarch pic.twitter.com/AwCGw9mkaU
— Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 11, 2017
As for the vandalism, at least it’s just stickers this time. If you recall, a man was arrested after he took a pickaxe to the tourist attraction in 2016:
Man who used pickaxe and sledgehammer to smash Trump star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame charged with felony vandalism. https://t.co/o2oSDJWfNR pic.twitter.com/l4uF17QD6E
— ABC News (@ABC) November 18, 2016
