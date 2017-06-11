Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized, again, this time during Los Angeles’ Resist March:

Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame has been covered in stickers saying "I Resist Homophobia" during #ResistMarch #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/Ec4B2D2ERQ — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) June 11, 2017

More anti-Trump sentiment from the march:

Slogans and signs seen along Hollywood Boulevard in today's #ResistMarch https://t.co/JD2oBt4Kgz pic.twitter.com/ORUC37VIfM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 11, 2017

Including Maxine Waters who led this “Impeach 45” chant!

Maxine Waters leads a chant of "impeach 45". Watch her make a fool out of herself, again. #ResistMarch pic.twitter.com/AwCGw9mkaU — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) June 11, 2017

As for the vandalism, at least it’s just stickers this time. If you recall, a man was arrested after he took a pickaxe to the tourist attraction in 2016:

Man who used pickaxe and sledgehammer to smash Trump star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame charged with felony vandalism. https://t.co/o2oSDJWfNR pic.twitter.com/l4uF17QD6E — ABC News (@ABC) November 18, 2016

