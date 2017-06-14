There have been plenty of hot takes from liberals following this morning’s shooting at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. But this one from Chuck Woolery demonstrates that the Left doesn’t necessarily have a monopoly on questionable judgment:

OK, well, suppose that’s one way to look at it …

But if Chuck hated to say it, maybe he, you know, shouldn’t’ve said it.

This isn’t the first time Woolery’s shared thoughts that might’ve been better off kept to himself.

A bit of friendly advice: Generally speaking, it’s probably best to not try spin a shooting as a political opportunity. It’s certainly not appropriate when the Left does it. Maybe just focus on the victims and pray for their recovery, hmmm?

