During trying times, it's important to focus on what's truly important. https://t.co/dKa4RFluFU — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن (@SooperMexican) June 14, 2017

There have been plenty of hot takes from liberals following this morning’s shooting at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. But this one from Chuck Woolery demonstrates that the Left doesn’t necessarily have a monopoly on questionable judgment:

I hate to say it but, maybe this shooting will galvanize the Republicans into supporting Trump. It could happen. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) June 14, 2017

OK, well, suppose that’s one way to look at it …

I was thinking the same thing. — John (@grey_spark) June 14, 2017

Thinking the exact same. — Skippy Shoots (@skippy_shoots) June 14, 2017

My thoughts exactly! But I wouldn't hold my breath. — Nicole Insley (@nicole_insley) June 14, 2017

Hope you're right. I place a large share of the blame on MSM & their relentless attempts to deligitimize the Republican President. — Ken Smith (@TexasKenJSmith) June 14, 2017

We can only dream — SC52 (@schristian46) June 14, 2017

It better. They NEED to. — AMckenny (@mckenny1210) June 14, 2017

They better — ❤️PARIS DEPLORABLE❤️ (@Destinbeach22) June 14, 2017

They need to. They need to get moving and start steamrolling beside trump. — Pinklacedpoppy (@PinkLacedPoppy) June 14, 2017

I hope so…but sadly these rinos are only interested in the ILLICIT money & not in #MAGA.. — Mark Handley (@MarkHandley11) June 14, 2017

Real Conservatives r already galvanized w/ POTUS. It's the RINO's colluding with the Democrats that are lurking in the shadows. Et tu, Brute — Ed Donnelly, Jr. (@1etaylord) June 14, 2017

But if Chuck hated to say it, maybe he, you know, shouldn’t’ve said it.

C'mon man. Don't be that guy. — Jeremy Burns (@jeremyburns44) June 14, 2017

Wut — Grove Street (@Grove_Street2x) June 14, 2017

What????????????? Um….what??????? — Sarah Shevett (@SarahShevett) June 14, 2017

What the fuck is wrong with you? — Avi Bueno (@JasperAvi) June 14, 2017

No. It won't. And shouldn't be our focus while victims are in surgery. — Mike Hardin (@MikeHardin) June 14, 2017

Holy cow. You're awful. — Von (@NovyakG) June 14, 2017

How sad is your situation when you hope someone getting shot will help your president earn support from members of his own party? Dang bruh. — Stan Putin (@PutinStan) June 14, 2017

Ye gods, I thought Frum would win today's award for "Most Idiotic Tweet in Response to Bad Shit", but here's Chuck coming from behind. — Smirking Revenge (@GregfromHackett) June 14, 2017

This isn’t the first time Woolery’s shared thoughts that might’ve been better off kept to himself.

A bit of friendly advice: Generally speaking, it’s probably best to not try spin a shooting as a political opportunity. It’s certainly not appropriate when the Left does it. Maybe just focus on the victims and pray for their recovery, hmmm?

Stop — August West (@LibertySalemOR) June 14, 2017

