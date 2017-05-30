@chuckwoolery Thousands engaged in a theology debate with @chuckwoolery the host of Love Connection! How does this end? — Mitch Garber (@mitchgarber) May 30, 2017

Well, my game-show obsessed childhood is ruined. How's your Tuesday? https://t.co/eymFvxundi — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 30, 2017

Chuck Woolery’s apparently been doing some research recently, and he’s pretty shocked by what he’s discovered:

Believe it or not. Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were both Jewish. I was shocked to find, most of the original Soviet Communists were Jewish — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 29, 2017

That is indeed pretty shocking, considering it’s not quite accurate.

@chuckwoolery How about: They were not jewish. As in: not at all. — Thomas Ley (@thomas_ley) May 29, 2017

No Lenin wasn't. Marx's father converted to Lutheranism before Karl was born. Karl was an atheist. He came to his Communism via his atheism. https://t.co/Z54Oqi5o9F — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 29, 2017

@JonahNRO Yes, but genealogically Marx was Jewish. — Gen. Dumas (@paulhue) May 29, 2017

True. But if every Lutheran-raised, Jew-hating, atheist still counts as a Jew, well… then that's a point of view too. https://t.co/SmPIx1UCwN — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 29, 2017

An interesting point of view, to say the least.

Anyway, needless to say, Woolery came under some pretty heavy fire for his tweet:

@chuckwoolery What happened to you? This isn't the Chuck Woolery I remember. Even ten years ago you were better than what you've become. — Nikolai Wataja (@nikwataja) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Washed up game show host and current anti-Semite, Chuck Woolery, destroys his image… in 2 minutes and 2 seconds! pic.twitter.com/C522HalEUA — BadgerStew (@BadgerStew) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Believe it or not, you're an anti-Semite. — HarleyPeyton (@HarleyPeyton) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Pump the brakes Chuck. — Darwin Is Pissed (@darwinispissed) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Apropos of …? Why in the world would you post this? — B. Joy Collins (@suslelou) May 30, 2017

@adamannapolis @chuckwoolery He's just admitting to us how ignorant he is. It helps explain his foolish views. — speculawyer (@speculawyer) May 29, 2017

But Chuck was just asking questions. Or something.

Amazing to me, I point out that Marx and Lenin were Jewish, Fact of history, and now I'm being called anti Semitic? why do people do this? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

@ErnieStone8 I found it interesting. I didn't know it and I shared. And yes I did know a lot of Nazis claimed to be christian. Nothing nefarious — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

OK, well, today, Chuck seems pretty committed to digging that hole even deeper:

@chuckwoolery 1. Lenin wasn’t Jewish. 2. Einstein was. 3. What was the point of your tweet other than antisemitism? — Bill Prady (@billprady) May 29, 2017

@billprady Lenin"s mother was Jewish. this is true. There was no point, except I thought it was interesting. I am a fan of Mark Levin is he antisemite? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

@SKastenbaum it's just a fact of history that caught my attention. No malice behind it I assure you. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

I am an Islamophob,I am against SocialistLiberalProgressiveism.I am against Communism, But I am not an antisemite by any means. So stick it — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Pssst, Chuck! If that’s the case, maybe don’t follow that up with something like this:

Not to stir the pot but, #BernieSanders is a #Jew and a #Communist. Am I incorrect or does this make me an antisemite as well? Another Fact. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Oy vey.

There appears to be confusion regarding my remarks about Marx and Lenin having Jewish roots. Make no mistake about this, I stand with Israel — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

“Confusion”? Well, that’s one way to put it. Maybe just to be safe and avoid any further confusion, Chuck should just put the shovel down for a while.

Can't get my head around being pro Israel and being called an antisemite just for pointing out historical facts. Not my fault. It's history — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Except his history doesn’t seem to have much basis in fact. Like this, for example:

@chuckwoolery Bernie is no communist, he is a democratic socialist — aspiesmom (@aspiesmom) May 30, 2017

@aspiesmom Let's see DemocratSocialist sounds very Nazi party like and that's a fact. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Hmmm.

Hmm I have questions pic.twitter.com/EWSMegDkfy — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 30, 2017

So Sanders is a Jew, a Communist, a democratic socialist, and a Nazi. Chuck is drunk https://t.co/9aENSKTmht — Mat (@sunnyright) May 30, 2017

KCNA revival of "Love Connection" is cancelled, due to disgraceful ignorance of creator Chuck Woollery concerning origins of communism. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) May 30, 2017

This is just not going well for Chuck. Like, at all.

"I'm not an antisemite, now watch me recite every antisemitic talking point" https://t.co/6a0QMe9lRr — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Was there a point to this? — Carl Packman (@CarlPackman) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery What is the point of your tweets? To point out someone's religion and political views or to make insinuations that this links to character? — Truth Matters (@JusticeFlows) May 30, 2017

Maybe Chuck Woolery isn't aware that all private thoughts don't have to be tweeted. — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) May 30, 2017

What are you doing, @chuckwoolery? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Keep digging. Seems to be going really well for you. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 30, 2017

it goes downhill when you hashtag Jew https://t.co/ByVETuaHsf — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) May 30, 2017

Not to stir the pot but what the hell does it matter? Why should I care what his ethnicity is? All I need to know is his policies are wrong. https://t.co/lM3KEpk3CF — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery An obsession with who is and who isn't Jewish is usually an indication of antisemitism as is an attempt to demean them. — Brian Bruce (@BrianBruce7) May 30, 2017

Um, Speaking as a conservative, as a Cristian, and as an ardent anti-communist/anti-socialist, this observation is NOT okay. Non sequitur. https://t.co/5joBCdF5w6 — Derf (@fredontwittur) May 30, 2017

@chuckwoolery Sir, you appear quite ignorant of basic historical facts+political categories. I suggest that you avoid further embarrassment to yourself. — Harold Pollack (@haroldpollack) May 30, 2017

A bit of parting advice for Mr. Woolery?

Chuck, I say this with a sincere desire to help you out. Read this before you did deeper. https://t.co/uG89LQouk8 https://t.co/466RIZxauj — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 30, 2017

And maybe this: