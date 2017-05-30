@chuckwoolery Thousands engaged in a theology debate with @chuckwoolery the host of Love Connection! How does this end?
— Mitch Garber (@mitchgarber) May 30, 2017
Well, my game-show obsessed childhood is ruined. How's your Tuesday? https://t.co/eymFvxundi
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) May 30, 2017
Chuck Woolery’s apparently been doing some research recently, and he’s pretty shocked by what he’s discovered:
Believe it or not. Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were both Jewish. I was shocked to find, most of the original Soviet Communists were Jewish
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 29, 2017
That is indeed pretty shocking, considering it’s not quite accurate.
@chuckwoolery How about: They were not jewish. As in: not at all.
— Thomas Ley (@thomas_ley) May 29, 2017
No Lenin wasn't. Marx's father converted to Lutheranism before Karl was born. Karl was an atheist. He came to his Communism via his atheism. https://t.co/Z54Oqi5o9F
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 29, 2017
@JonahNRO Yes, but genealogically Marx was Jewish.
— Gen. Dumas (@paulhue) May 29, 2017
True. But if every Lutheran-raised, Jew-hating, atheist still counts as a Jew, well… then that's a point of view too. https://t.co/SmPIx1UCwN
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 29, 2017
An interesting point of view, to say the least.
Anyway, needless to say, Woolery came under some pretty heavy fire for his tweet:
@chuckwoolery What happened to you? This isn't the Chuck Woolery I remember. Even ten years ago you were better than what you've become.
— Nikolai Wataja (@nikwataja) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Washed up game show host and current anti-Semite, Chuck Woolery, destroys his image… in 2 minutes and 2 seconds! pic.twitter.com/C522HalEUA
— BadgerStew (@BadgerStew) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Believe it or not, you're an anti-Semite.
— HarleyPeyton (@HarleyPeyton) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Pump the brakes Chuck.
— Darwin Is Pissed (@darwinispissed) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Nuh-uh. Also, so?
— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 29, 2017
@chuckwoolery Apropos of …? Why in the world would you post this?
— B. Joy Collins (@suslelou) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Your point?
— Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery pic.twitter.com/uxu2F9V6IV
— CunningPike (@cunningpike) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery What is your point?
— AdamAnnapolis (@adamannapolis) May 29, 2017
@adamannapolis @chuckwoolery He's just admitting to us how ignorant he is. It helps explain his foolish views.
— speculawyer (@speculawyer) May 29, 2017
@speculawyer @adamannapolis @chuckwoolery Mission accomplished.
— Hunter es Mal Hombre (@Yates4Prez) May 29, 2017
But Chuck was just asking questions. Or something.
Amazing to me, I point out that Marx and Lenin were Jewish, Fact of history, and now I'm being called anti Semitic? why do people do this?
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
@ErnieStone8 I found it interesting. I didn't know it and I shared. And yes I did know a lot of Nazis claimed to be christian. Nothing nefarious
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
OK, well, today, Chuck seems pretty committed to digging that hole even deeper:
@chuckwoolery 1. Lenin wasn’t Jewish. 2. Einstein was. 3. What was the point of your tweet other than antisemitism?
— Bill Prady (@billprady) May 29, 2017
@billprady Lenin"s mother was Jewish. this is true. There was no point, except I thought it was interesting. I am a fan of Mark Levin is he antisemite?
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
@SKastenbaum it's just a fact of history that caught my attention. No malice behind it I assure you.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
I am an Islamophob,I am against SocialistLiberalProgressiveism.I am against Communism, But I am not an antisemite by any means. So stick it
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
Pssst, Chuck! If that’s the case, maybe don’t follow that up with something like this:
Not to stir the pot but, #BernieSanders is a #Jew and a #Communist. Am I incorrect or does this make me an antisemite as well? Another Fact.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
Oy vey.
There appears to be confusion regarding my remarks about Marx and Lenin having Jewish roots. Make no mistake about this, I stand with Israel
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
“Confusion”? Well, that’s one way to put it. Maybe just to be safe and avoid any further confusion, Chuck should just put the shovel down for a while.
Can't get my head around being pro Israel and being called an antisemite just for pointing out historical facts. Not my fault. It's history
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
Except his history doesn’t seem to have much basis in fact. Like this, for example:
@chuckwoolery Bernie is no communist, he is a democratic socialist
— aspiesmom (@aspiesmom) May 30, 2017
@aspiesmom Let's see DemocratSocialist sounds very Nazi party like and that's a fact.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017
Hmmm.
Hmm I have questions pic.twitter.com/EWSMegDkfy
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 30, 2017
So Sanders is a Jew, a Communist, a democratic socialist, and a Nazi.
Chuck is drunk https://t.co/9aENSKTmht
— Mat (@sunnyright) May 30, 2017
KCNA revival of "Love Connection" is cancelled, due to disgraceful ignorance of creator Chuck Woollery concerning origins of communism.
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) May 30, 2017
This is just not going well for Chuck. Like, at all.
"I'm not an antisemite, now watch me recite every antisemitic talking point" https://t.co/6a0QMe9lRr
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Was there a point to this?
— Carl Packman (@CarlPackman) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery What is the point of your tweets? To point out someone's religion and political views or to make insinuations that this links to character?
— Truth Matters (@JusticeFlows) May 30, 2017
Maybe Chuck Woolery isn't aware that all private thoughts don't have to be tweeted.
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) May 30, 2017
What are you doing, @chuckwoolery?
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 30, 2017
Holy shit, Chucky https://t.co/mq0WfZ8bsp
— Mat (@sunnyright) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Keep digging. Seems to be going really well for you.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 30, 2017
it goes downhill when you hashtag Jew https://t.co/ByVETuaHsf
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) May 30, 2017
Not to stir the pot but what the hell does it matter? Why should I care what his ethnicity is? All I need to know is his policies are wrong. https://t.co/lM3KEpk3CF
— Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery An obsession with who is and who isn't Jewish is usually an indication of antisemitism as is an attempt to demean them.
— Brian Bruce (@BrianBruce7) May 30, 2017
Um,
Speaking as a conservative, as a Cristian, and as an ardent anti-communist/anti-socialist, this observation is NOT okay.
Non sequitur. https://t.co/5joBCdF5w6
— Derf (@fredontwittur) May 30, 2017
@chuckwoolery Sir, you appear quite ignorant of basic historical facts+political categories. I suggest that you avoid further embarrassment to yourself.
— Harold Pollack (@haroldpollack) May 30, 2017
A bit of parting advice for Mr. Woolery?
Chuck, I say this with a sincere desire to help you out. Read this before you did deeper. https://t.co/uG89LQouk8 https://t.co/466RIZxauj
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 30, 2017
And maybe this:
@chuckwoolery Maybe take a break, Chuck.
— Kevin Stevens (@kevdog) May 30, 2017
Never tweet. https://t.co/xYfevokL9m
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 30, 2017