The shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia is leaving a series of facepalm-worthy hot takes in its wake, and “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed has now weighed in this way:

So Rep. Steve Scalise, who once spoke at a white supremacist event sponsored by David Duke (google it) was SHOT today in Alexandria. — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 14, 2017

Nasheed is being hammered for his comment:

This is categorically false, and you should be ashamed for pushing this lie. Shame on you. Shame on you. Shame on you. https://t.co/Vf4cCMXzlX — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 14, 2017

Race-baiter Tariq Nasheed is trying to drum-up a race war over the shooting of Rep. Scalise in Alexandria today. pic.twitter.com/336PdwsBby — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) June 14, 2017

Ugh.

So Tariq Nasheed, who always brings up race sponsored by his racism (google it) was being racist AGAIN on Twitter. https://t.co/rx6mvKYV7t — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 14, 2017

You really want to go down this road? — StevenShaw 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@czechov) June 14, 2017

So if someone speaks somewhere & someone else who disagrees with that finds out, they deserve to be shot?? #Alexandria https://t.co/UPF1USmRS1 — Amanda (@FreeMediaNow) June 14, 2017

Maybe just maybe if you see racism in everything, it is you who is the racist https://t.co/R3nKMwZKF7 — FED up JS ن (@js_heck) June 14, 2017

You are a sick bastard. https://t.co/A3qq3KeNCR — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) June 14, 2017