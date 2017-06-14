The shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia is leaving a series of facepalm-worthy hot takes in its wake, and “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed has now weighed in this way:

Nasheed is being hammered for his comment:

Trending

Ugh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlexandriaRep. Steve ScaliseTariq Nasheed