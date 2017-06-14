The shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia is leaving a series of facepalm-worthy hot takes in its wake, and “anti-racism strategist” Tariq Nasheed has now weighed in this way:
So Rep. Steve Scalise, who once spoke at a white supremacist event sponsored by David Duke (google it) was SHOT today in Alexandria.
Nasheed is being hammered for his comment:
This is categorically false, and you should be ashamed for pushing this lie. Shame on you. Shame on you. Shame on you. https://t.co/Vf4cCMXzlX
What's wrong with you? https://t.co/ieeyTgGNv0
Race-baiter Tariq Nasheed is trying to drum-up a race war over the shooting of Rep. Scalise in Alexandria today. pic.twitter.com/336PdwsBby
Ugh.
So Tariq Nasheed, who always brings up race sponsored by his racism (google it) was being racist AGAIN on Twitter. https://t.co/rx6mvKYV7t
#ThisIsTheLeft https://t.co/yac4DDpnCj
You really want to go down this road?
So if someone speaks somewhere & someone else who disagrees with that finds out, they deserve to be shot?? #Alexandria https://t.co/UPF1USmRS1
Congratulations. https://t.co/OO8hQ6fZrN
Maybe just maybe if you see racism in everything, it is you who is the racist https://t.co/R3nKMwZKF7
You are a sick bastard. https://t.co/A3qq3KeNCR
Does Tariq Nasheed condone Steve Scalise and others being victims of assassination attempt while playing baseball?https://t.co/0uqtHHHjqu
