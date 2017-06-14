This is when I hate Twitter. https://t.co/AZq4vfm1RL — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: Terrible people self-revealed. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) June 14, 2017

When a member of Congress gets shot at a practice baseball game in Alexandria, the next logical step is making tasteless jokes at his expense. At least that’s how this New Republic contributor and leftist cultural and literary magazine editor evidently operates:

If the shooter has a serious health condition then is taking potshots at the GOP house leadership considered self defense? — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) June 14, 2017

Bonus:

Nope nope nope you can't use "respect for human life" to defend GOP house leadership. That's just bad math. — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) June 14, 2017

Isn’t he lovely?

What is wrong with you? — Mr. K (@NotAmishEli) June 14, 2017

Where to begin?

Not cool, man. — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) June 14, 2017

Is this really the kind of person that you are? That is sad. — TJ (@JacobsenTerry) June 14, 2017

Douchebag — Mike McGinn (@TallMike31) June 14, 2017

WHat is your problem. People were shot today and you make a sick comment about it. — Sandy (@SandraSnaidauf) June 14, 2017

You are sick and making light of attempted murder. — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) June 14, 2017

Basically saying ’People who disagree with me don’t deserve to live’ is just the worst of takes. Don’t do this. https://t.co/Q6dMWTAnFd — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) June 14, 2017

Wow, you're a shockingly terrible person. — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) June 14, 2017

This is the dumbest thing posted so far today. Violence is the answer when you have lost the intellectual debate.Try to be a better person. — Eric Gurr (@gurrforcongress) June 14, 2017

Apparently one of the req's for a blue check mark is the ability to tweet incredibly stupid and offensive shit seconds after a tragedy. — Heather (@hboulware) June 14, 2017

And speaking of blue checkmarks …

Guys, that loser mocking the Scalise shooting doesn't actually work for Vox. He added that to his profile after the hate started. pic.twitter.com/jCsKAY30sO — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 14, 2017

He’s a real peach, this guy.

The blue checkmark must be verification that you're an idiot. https://t.co/HXLVHEbg1n — Sam Valley (@SamValley) June 14, 2017

That's a Twitter TOS violation. You cannot lie about your employment if you have a blue check. Would be a shame if people reported it. https://t.co/hIMB8JFnTj — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 14, 2017

***

Update: