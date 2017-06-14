As you can imagine, Shaun King has reacted … ridiculously to the shooting in Alexandria this morning.

He took a ‘quick second’ to tweetstorm about said incident, and it’s just painful:

1. I'd like to take a quick second to break something down regarding this awful shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

2. Had the shooter been Black, or Muslim, or an immigrant, few people would spend time parsing if they were also conservative, liberal, etc — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

Look how quickly Shaun made this about race.

Raise your hand if you’re NOT surprised.

3. But the shooter, believed to be 66 year old James Hodgkinson, was white. Notice though, the nuanced treatment he receives from whites. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

Nuanced treatment? Wha?

Shaun. Dude. You’re white.

4. Instead of white people, in general, taking the heat for James Hodgkinson, he is almost instantly being called a liberal radical. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

Actually the main people we see politicizing this are Lefties trying to justify the shooting since the GOP is supposedly attempting to kill a bunch of people with their health care bill … but you be you, Shaun.

5. But when a Muslim does what James Hodgkinson just did, the prevailing white discourse is not to talk about the TYPE of Muslim he is. Nah. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

Oh FFS.

6. If a Muslim shot at Congressmen today, it would be called a terrorist attack. Islam itself would be widely condemned & blamed. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

Let’s be fair, if a Muslim shot at the GOP today it would have been for Allah.

7. But I continue to say that if America wanted to drastically reduce mass shootings by way of a human ban, white men must be banned first. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

White men must be banned … what?!

8. Of course, I am against banning any group of people, but factually speaking, banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

BAN WHITEY.

Can you IMAGINE the shiznit storm the Left would throw if people demanded to ban black men? Muslim men? Mexican men?

Wowza.

9. But, what you and I know, is that American safety is not really a priority to conservatives. They play games & political football with it — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 14, 2017

Says the guy playing political football … right.

Related:

‘Hateful PR*CK.’ Verified account tweets/deletes VILE thread on Alexandria, targeting GOP