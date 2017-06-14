Never tweet — deez (@deez117) June 14, 2017

Earlier this morning, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — and reportedly multiple members of his security detail — was shot at a practice congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia. The shooter(s)’s motivations are still unclear, but Ezra Klein is trying to make sense of what’s happened.

And, you don't know yet if the shooter was politically motivated. The Republicans could have been incidental targets. — Bob Ramsey (@BRamseyJr) June 14, 2017

Unfortunately, he’s Ezra Klein, so “sense” is a term that must be used very loosely:

Two points on this tweet, which is being interpreted by some in ways I didn't intend. https://t.co/4eTPCDwvCd — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 14, 2017

It's easy to forget what a blessing it is to live in a country where politics rarely leads to violence, and how fragile that blessing is. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 14, 2017

1. America has a history of resolving politics through violence. Civil wars. Presidential assassinations. That's why this era is fragile. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 14, 2017

Our history — and the Giffords' shooting a few years back — is a reminder of how bad it can get, and how quickly it can get there. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 14, 2017

Yeah, Ezra … we’re gonna stop you right there:

That guy wasn't political. He was crazy. — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) June 14, 2017

Giffords was *not* about politics. To imply that is a BIG lie. A lie. @ezraklein https://t.co/5UebfE0Rdc — Lee Doren (@LDoren) June 14, 2017

I'm a big fan of yours…truly.

You're making the original statement worse. Just take it down. — Eric (@drkilometer) June 14, 2017

Maybe just stop talking. — Brasillach_ (@Brasillach_) June 14, 2017

Endorsed.