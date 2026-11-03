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The View’s Joy Behar Wants Dem Haley Stevens to Shut Up Instead of Being Independent — Too Late!

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 03, 2026 3:40 PM
The View’s Joy Behar Wants Dem Haley Stevens to Shut Up Instead of Being Independent — Too Late!

The harpies on ABC’s The View want Americans to believe they support strong, independent women who speak their minds. Yep, that’s a big fat lie. On Sunday, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens came out against her party’s U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Instead, she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers, whom she said she would vote for today. Her refusal to back the antisemitic El-Sayed has caused a firestorm of hate from the so-called inclusive Democrat Party and its very vocal supporters.

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On Election Day, The View’s Joy Behar said Stevens should just shut up. (WATCH)

It’s letting the whole country see how full of hate the Democrat Party truly is.

Posters are not surprised that The View's hosts, especially Behar, are demanding that ‘independent Democrat women’ must pledge their full allegiance to the party.

Yep, they’re hypocrites.

Rogers says he has no problem with Stevens voting straight Democrat except for him. Wow, that’s a very sane and rational answer. Listen up, Joy. (WATCH)

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It’s cult-like behavior.

We wonder if Behar is going to tell these Democrat women, who are also voting for Rogers, to shut up as well. (WATCH)

We wonder why they’re not getting the same pushback as Stevens. Hmm.

On Tuesday, Stevens was seen heading to the polls with her mother (who also endorsed Rogers). She has been saying she will vote for Rogers. We assume she honored her promise. (WATCH)

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(post continues) ...the people's day. And I told this to our next speaker of the house, Hakeem Jeffries: It's Majority Makers Day.”

I asked if, given the backlash she’s receiving from her Rogers endorsement, whether she feels it was worth it, and she told me 

“Absolutely. Voting is always worth it, right?” @NewsNation

Looks like Stevens has inspired other female Democrat voters to vote their conscience, not their party. Sorry, Joy. We know how much you hate that. You’ll have to get over yourself.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS | THE VIEW | ABDUL EL-SAYED | JOY BEHAR

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