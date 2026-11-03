The View’s Joy Behar Wants Dem Haley Stevens to Shut Up Instead of Being Independent — Too Late!

The harpies on ABC’s The View want Americans to believe they support strong, independent women who speak their minds. Yep, that’s a big fat lie. On Sunday, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens came out against her party’s U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Instead, she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers, whom she said she would vote for today. Her refusal to back the antisemitic El-Sayed has caused a firestorm of hate from the so-called inclusive Democrat Party and its very vocal supporters.

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On Election Day, The View’s Joy Behar said Stevens should just shut up. (WATCH)

Joy Behar tells Haley Stevens she should "keep her big mouth shut" and to "just be quiet." How dare they try to silence a woman like this. https://t.co/e0ljglS4Th — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

I am sooo sick of this nasty old cow. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) November 3, 2026

They're really exposing themselves. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 3, 2026

I am quite enjoying their Stevens-induced trauma, however — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

It’s letting the whole country see how full of hate the Democrat Party truly is.

Posters are not surprised that The View's hosts, especially Behar, are demanding that ‘independent Democrat women’ must pledge their full allegiance to the party.

One of The Spew's witches is demanding someone they disagree with shut their mouth and be quiet…



Typical — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) November 3, 2026

Trying to silence women who are just living their truth. Abominable. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

She didn’t tell Liz Cheney to keep her big mouth shut. — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) November 3, 2026

Totally (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026

Yep, they’re hypocrites.

Rogers says he has no problem with Stevens voting straight Democrat except for him. Wow, that’s a very sane and rational answer. Listen up, Joy. (WATCH)

GOP Michigan Senate hopeful Mike Rogers addresses the Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed controversy on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/wDiqThvpnS — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2026

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I noticed they immediately called for her head. What a loving and welcoming party. Seems like fascist intimidation as usual from the left. Fall in line or face physical threats. — TheFoxesSay (@TheFoxesSay) November 3, 2026

It’s cult-like behavior.

We wonder if Behar is going to tell these Democrat women, who are also voting for Rogers, to shut up as well. (WATCH)

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters (D-MI) is encouraging Michigan Democrats to SPLIT THEIR TICKET and vote for Mike Rogers https://t.co/nw5CDAwy3U — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 3, 2026

JUST IN: Another Michigan Democrat just crossed over. State Rep. Karen Whitsett is endorsing the Republican, Mike Rogers, and rejecting El Sayed.



When Democrats in Detroit start walking away, the party has a problem.



Michigan, go finish it.



🔥 Stay informed. Stay protected.… pic.twitter.com/wkdjO5Aic4 — The Liberty Report🇺🇸 (@TheLibertReport) November 3, 2026

We wonder why they’re not getting the same pushback as Stevens. Hmm.

On Tuesday, Stevens was seen heading to the polls with her mother (who also endorsed Rogers). She has been saying she will vote for Rogers. We assume she honored her promise. (WATCH)

NEW: We just spoke exclusively with Congresswoman Haley Stevens at a polling place in Birmingham Michigan as she came to cast her ballot for Republican Mike Rogers. She told us she’s here to vote with her mother and that she still believes Democrats will win the majority, “It's… pic.twitter.com/5yhgrS56pq — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) November 3, 2026

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(post continues) ...the people's day. And I told this to our next speaker of the house, Hakeem Jeffries: It's Majority Makers Day.” I asked if, given the backlash she’s receiving from her Rogers endorsement, whether she feels it was worth it, and she told me “Absolutely. Voting is always worth it, right?” @NewsNation

Michigan voter says she voted for Haley Stevens in the primary. Now she’s voted for @MikeRogersforMI:



"I don’t feel like Abdul is ready to be in the Senate."



"I also am a Jewish member of this community and feel very strongly that he does not support the Jewish community." pic.twitter.com/zZ5xAwPC66 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) November 3, 2026

Looks like Stevens has inspired other female Democrat voters to vote their conscience, not their party. Sorry, Joy. We know how much you hate that. You’ll have to get over yourself.

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