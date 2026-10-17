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Dem NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Sad Terrorist Nidal Hasan Is Being Executed Because He’s Wheelchair-Bound

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 17, 2026 6:00 PM
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Dem NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Sad Terrorist Nidal Hasan Is Being Executed Because He’s Wheelchair-Bound
Bell County Sheriff's Department via AP, File

An Islamic terrorist who murdered American citizens is finally getting the justice he deserves, and of course Democrats are upset. Why? Because the monster is in a wheelchair. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was recently on MS NOW fretting that Nidal Hasan is set to be executed in early December by firing squad. The former U.S. Army Major went on a shooting rampage at Ft. Hood in 2019. The dead and survivors have waited seven long years for justice to be meted out.

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Democrats like Sherrill are aghast that a wheelchair-bound terrorist is set to pay for his crimes. (WATCH)

Exactly. We question whether Democrats are on Americans' side daily. Their sympathies keep aligning with our enemies.

Posters say it’s crazy to argue Hasan should not be executed because he’s wheelchair-bound, since his murderous actions are why he’s there in the first place.

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Heart? We’re presuming she even has one.

Commenters say if Sherrill does have a heart, it is black. Where is her sympathy for Hasan’s victims?

Democrats do this when Americans are murdered by their party’s illegal aliens, too.

Strangely, the Left is crying over Hasan's impending death when many celebrated the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and have made a hero of Luigi Magione.

It’s not that Democrats’ moral compass is merely broken; it’s that they’ve willingly thrown it off a cliff.

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Posters say justice is coming for Hasan no matter how much it upsets Democrats. Many are at the ready to carry out the deed.

Domestic terrorist Nidal Hasan will be executed on December 3. It appears Sherrill and her fellow Democrats will be crying, but not for his many victims.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MIKIE SHERRILL | TERRORISM | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | MILITARY

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