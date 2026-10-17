Dem NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Sad Terrorist Nidal Hasan Is Being Executed Because He’s Wheelchair-Bound

An Islamic terrorist who murdered American citizens is finally getting the justice he deserves, and of course Democrats are upset. Why? Because the monster is in a wheelchair. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was recently on MS NOW fretting that Nidal Hasan is set to be executed in early December by firing squad. The former U.S. Army Major went on a shooting rampage at Ft. Hood in 2019. The dead and survivors have waited seven long years for justice to be meted out.

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Democrats like Sherrill are aghast that a wheelchair-bound terrorist is set to pay for his crimes. (WATCH)

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill on the execution of Nidal Hasan: "The thing that just keeps breaking my heart: imagine the 20-year-old, maybe the 18-year-old that stepped up to serve, that gets orders and says, you’re going to go shoot this guy who’s in a wheelchair." https://t.co/6WdVnDjvTt — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 17, 2026

Gee, I wonder what he did to be in a wheelchair?

Misplaced empathy is rampant among the left. — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) October 17, 2026

Exactly. We question whether Democrats are on Americans' side daily. Their sympathies keep aligning with our enemies.

Posters say it’s crazy to argue Hasan should not be executed because he’s wheelchair-bound, since his murderous actions are why he’s there in the first place.

The guy in the wheelchair?



These @TheDemocrats never care about victims



Ever



The guy in the wheelchair who murdered 13 people in cold blood and wounded 22 before he was shot and wounded



Pathetic — Rayan (@Cornelius_MacG) October 17, 2026

Terrorist that killed his or her own friends and fellow soldiers who by his own actions results in him being in a wheelchair.



Democrats always leave out key and vital information. — Bryan McNally (@4CatFarms) October 17, 2026

At least we know where her heart is. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) October 17, 2026

Heart? We’re presuming she even has one.

Commenters say if Sherrill does have a heart, it is black. Where is her sympathy for Hasan’s victims?

DID any of these people that were killed break your dark heart @GovSherrillNJ ?

Wtf is WRONG with you democrats? pic.twitter.com/D9MMeo2baj — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) October 17, 2026

The hearts of liberals always break for the murderers, but the victims are never of any interest. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) October 17, 2026

Democrats do this when Americans are murdered by their party’s illegal aliens, too.

Strangely, the Left is crying over Hasan's impending death when many celebrated the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and have made a hero of Luigi Magione.

Yep that about sums it up. — Justin (@JustinPott1979) October 17, 2026

I wish this was hyperbole but it’s closer to the truth then fiction. — XRPInvestor (@XRPInvestor2026) October 17, 2026

It’s not that Democrats’ moral compass is merely broken; it’s that they’ve willingly thrown it off a cliff.

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Posters say justice is coming for Hasan no matter how much it upsets Democrats. Many are at the ready to carry out the deed.

As a combat vet, trust me, those guys are are excited about showing their marksmanship on a Islamists terrorists. — Jay (@jayjam1981) October 17, 2026

They will take volunteers, and literally everyone will volunteer. Problem solved — 🇺🇸 Afterseven (@Afterseven) October 17, 2026

Domestic terrorist Nidal Hasan will be executed on December 3. It appears Sherrill and her fellow Democrats will be crying, but not for his many victims.

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