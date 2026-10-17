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Flippin’ Sweet! Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster Has Inspired Even MORE Internet Memes to Take Flight

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 17, 2026 1:40 AM
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Flippin’ Sweet! Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster Has Inspired Even MORE Internet Memes to Take Flight
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Multibillionaire Elon Musk debuted his new Tesla Roadster on Friday night. Social media reacted with a mountain of memes highlighting the flipping, flying, and gravity-defying vehicle. We covered the first wave of memes here. Many more have been created since then. 

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Let's start this next batch with a reminder that the Tesla Roadster is unlike any car before it. (READ)

So that's how they're made!

Many posters used AI to visualize how owning a Roadster would alter our daily lives. (WATCH ALL — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Hey, that’s pretty good.

But this is much better. No more leftists holding us hostage on roads and highways ever again. (WATCH)

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How would the protesters even tell?

Commenters imagined a Roadster-inspired version of Grand Theft Auto. (WATCH)

The long arm of the law will soon nab criminals from above.

Lots of posters don’t think they can handle piloting a Roadster. (WATCH ALL)

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You said it, not us.

Leftists, both real and imaginary, are losing their minds over the money spent developing the Roadster. (WATCH ALL)

Misery is all they have.

Posters point out how funny it is to see leftists mad about spending lots of money.

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Amen. That's one smart pickle!

Musk needs to be left to dream and build, or we may miss out on this next. (WATCH ALL)

You'll need buns of steel to pilot the Tesla Wienermobile. Hotdog!

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News Topics ELON MUSK | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | TESLA | VIDEO | ENTERTAINMENT

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