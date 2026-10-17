Flippin’ Sweet! Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster Has Inspired Even MORE Internet Memes to Take Flight

Multibillionaire Elon Musk debuted his new Tesla Roadster on Friday night. Social media reacted with a mountain of memes highlighting the flipping, flying, and gravity-defying vehicle. We covered the first wave of memes here. Many more have been created since then.

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Let's start this next batch with a reminder that the Tesla Roadster is unlike any car before it. (READ)

So that's how they're made!

Many posters used AI to visualize how owning a Roadster would alter our daily lives. (WATCH ALL — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Day 1 with a Tesla Roadster. On the street 😢😢😢 We got the New Flying Tesla Roadster before we got GTA 6 🤣 GTA 6 said they won't have flying cars that breaks the immersion of real life but what about now with Tesla? 😏 via Terencesia #TeslaRoadster #FlyingCar #AiVideo #AiFilmmaking — Larry Conger 🇺🇸 (@eMTBrides) October 16, 2026

Hey, that’s pretty good.

But this is much better. No more leftists holding us hostage on roads and highways ever again. (WATCH)

Hmm, maybe the exhaust could have some sort of de-zombification spray?! https://t.co/09resEvcK5 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 16, 2026

I wonder if they could bottle the scent of "a job". — Rob Feltz (@FeltzRob) October 16, 2026

Aresol birth control. — Russell M (@ThatRussDude) October 16, 2026

...good enough for me if it was enfused with skunk. — Patrick Grieco (@PatrickGrieco1) October 17, 2026

How would the protesters even tell?

Commenters imagined a Roadster-inspired version of Grand Theft Auto. (WATCH)

I’m howling 🤣 https://t.co/PHcnkpAWUk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2026

Okay, okay… I have to admit it. 👀🔥 The Tesla Roadster opens up some absolutely INSANE possibilities. https://t.co/asK2PidtPm — Pierrick Chevallier | IA (@CharaspowerAI) October 16, 2026

The long arm of the law will soon nab criminals from above.

Lots of posters don’t think they can handle piloting a Roadster. (WATCH ALL)

Me getting home from work in my Roadster https://t.co/PTATFC5bZ0 — Louis KC (@notlouisckk) October 16, 2026

Me 5 minutes after buying a Tesla Roadster https://t.co/eQfeDmEWTl — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) October 16, 2026

When you're late for work in your Tesla Roadster and forget to roll the window up. https://t.co/7ARbA0nbq1 — G (@stevensongs) October 16, 2026

POV: Women hitting invisible curbs in the air with their Tesla Roadsters https://t.co/LROJmb3F5r — Investing Addict (@InvestingAddict) October 16, 2026

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I'll still hit curbs in flying cars — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 16, 2026

You said it, not us.

Leftists, both real and imaginary, are losing their minds over the money spent developing the Roadster. (WATCH ALL)

Here go they already loosing their minds 🤣 https://t.co/62unrBRPSY — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) October 16, 2026

SOMEWHERE: A LIBERAL when Elon Musk debuts his FLYING Tesla car! You know there are some heads FLYING off the swivel right now! AOC was so right about Elon though, LOL https://t.co/nJTxLo5gao — Gregisfire (@gregonfire) October 16, 2026

What the worst person you know is going to be saying today: https://t.co/PeNlD70sGx — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2026

We have raised entire generations of people to be so full of jealousy and envy that they would rather we all suffer and fail as they have rather than celebrate one of us doing something great that could benefit us all. — bigbadbirddog (@bigbadbirddog) October 16, 2026

Misery is all they have.

Posters point out how funny it is to see leftists mad about spending lots of money.

Democrats: the new Tesla Roadster has no practical purpose. Also, Democrats: we built a partial high speed rail line that requires you to fly off the end of it. https://t.co/pQnouMvq6j — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) October 16, 2026

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https://t.co/xXrBmThT8m — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 16, 2026

“I’d rather Elon Musk spend $1 billion building a flying car as a vanity project than give government another penny in taxes that will just be wasted on fraud and abuse.” https://t.co/oKnGfRdRxx — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 16, 2026

Amen. That's one smart pickle!

Musk needs to be left to dream and build, or we may miss out on this next. (WATCH ALL)

Tesla: “Introducing the flying car.” 🚀 Oscar Mayer: “Hold my wiener.” 🌭 https://t.co/cvNCdOuxlF — Department of Distraction (@MajorDst) October 16, 2026

Me when I get my new Tesla flying wiener. 🤣 https://t.co/3A6ZcjD6UP — Patton (@GeneralPatton83) October 17, 2026

You'll need buns of steel to pilot the Tesla Wienermobile. Hotdog!

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