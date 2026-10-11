Facial Feature: Fawning Kristen Welker Asks Dem Abdul El-Sayed If He’s Considering the White House

You can tell who NBC’s Kristen Welker is ‘interviewing’ based solely on her face. If it’s a Republican, her inner psycho emerges for all to see: the crazy eyes, snarling exposed teeth, and jutting lower lip. When she’s talking to a Democrat, she really shows what an utter hack she is: the starry eyes, the fawning face, the sweet smile. On Sunday, Welker sat down with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. She asked a question no one is wondering about.

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For some reason, NBC's Kristen Welker is asking Abdul El-Sayed about running for president. "Do you think that America is ready for a Muslim president?" El-Sayed: "I think Michigan is ready for a Muslim Senator." Welker: "But you don't rule out the possibility?" El-Sayed: "I think Michigan is ready for a Muslim Senator. I have no intention of ever running for president." Hasan Piker's best bud hasn't even won his election yet, and Welker is already priming him for a presidential run.

El-Sayed is a Democrat, as Welker’s facial features will attest. Here she is gushing over the prospect of him being America’s first openly Muslim president. (WATCH)

For some reason, NBC's Kristen Welker is asking Abdul El-Sayed about running for president.



"Do you think that America is ready for a Muslim president?"



El-Sayed: "I think Michigan is ready for a Muslim Senator."



Welker: "But you don't rule out the possibility?"



El-Sayed: "I… pic.twitter.com/GTrb1WolOX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

You will NEVER EVER See that SMILE when she talks to a Republican. — Bonzana (@BigChuc82197870) October 11, 2026

Of course, we won’t.

Here’s a side-by-side of Welker’s face when speaking with Republicans versus speaking with Democrats.

Left: Welker interviewing the president



Right: Welker interviewing Hasan Piker's best bro



NBC "News" https://t.co/mlFotIOSNz pic.twitter.com/2GGraaVbiE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

Look at the happiness on her face, the way she smiles after every question she asks or response she gives. Compare that to how she talks to any republican ever. It's an insane flip flop. — Girth Brooks 🇺🇲🤝🇯🇵 (@fthooper14) October 11, 2026

Those unhinged liberal eyes never stop showing though. — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) October 11, 2026

Sounds like a pickup line to me. — Dad (@NorvR) October 11, 2026

She looks more like she wants to date this clown rather than ask real questions. — 4ourfuture (@AZmtnmoose) October 11, 2026

She’s apparently the president of his fan club.

Speaking of presidents, posters say the legacy media is already priming El-Sayed for the White House, even though he hasn't won a Senate seat yet.

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It is these types of questions that the legacy media uses to promote their 'chosen' candidates. It is their underhanded way of saying you will make such a great Senator so we want to know if you are going to run for President. — Eugenie Anderson (@eugenie1002) October 11, 2026

Welker interviewed Abdul El-Sayed like a cheerleader would interview the captain of her High School football team. The bias is so obvious. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) October 11, 2026

Well, they are on the same team after all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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