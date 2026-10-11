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Facial Feature: Fawning Kristen Welker Asks Dem Abdul El-Sayed If He’s Considering the White House

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 11, 2026 5:30 PM
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Facial Feature: Fawning Kristen Welker Asks Dem Abdul El-Sayed If He’s Considering the White House
Townhall Media

You can tell who NBC’s Kristen Welker is ‘interviewing’ based solely on her face. If it’s a Republican, her inner psycho emerges for all to see: the crazy eyes, snarling exposed teeth, and jutting lower lip. When she’s talking to a Democrat, she really shows what an utter hack she is: the starry eyes, the fawning face, the sweet smile. On Sunday, Welker sat down with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. She asked a question no one is wondering about.

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Here’s more. (READ)

For some reason, NBC's Kristen Welker is asking Abdul El-Sayed about running for president.

"Do you think that America is ready for a Muslim president?"

El-Sayed: "I think Michigan is ready for a Muslim Senator."

Welker: "But you don't rule out the possibility?"

El-Sayed: "I think Michigan is ready for a Muslim Senator. I have no intention of ever running for president."

Hasan Piker's best bud hasn't even won his election yet, and Welker is already priming him for a presidential run.

El-Sayed is a Democrat, as Welker’s facial features will attest. Here she is gushing over the prospect of him being America’s first openly Muslim president. (WATCH)

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Of course, we won’t.

Here’s a side-by-side of Welker’s face when speaking with Republicans versus speaking with Democrats.

She’s apparently the president of his fan club.

Speaking of presidents, posters say the legacy media is already priming El-Sayed for the White House, even though he hasn't won a Senate seat yet.

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Well, they are on the same team after all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MEDIA BIAS | 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | KRISTEN WELKER | MICHIGAN | HASAN PIKER

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