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Craze and Means: Trump’s Not the Only Republican Kristen Welker of NBC News Ambushes - Just Ask JD Vance

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on June 09, 2026
Townhall Media

With President Donald Trump’s walkout of Kristen Welker’s unhinged interrogation still fresh in our minds, Twitchy favorite MAZE reminds us that Sunday’s flare-up isn’t the first for the NBC ‘News’ star. Welker saves all her wig-outs for Republicans. Vice President JD Vance had a similar sit-down with Welker last year.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Last year Kristen Welker interviewed VP Vance. It was relatively short and considerably less hostile than her other interviews with Vance, Rubio, and Trump.

That being said, listen to how EVERY question was worded. Accusations and attacks instead of questions.

Welker would never interview Biden, Kamala, or Obama like this, and this was probably the most friendly interview she has given anyone from the Trump Admin.

Check out Welker’s phrasing and realize she would never talk to fellow Democrats like this. (WATCH)

It seems Trump possibly believes that doing these interviews is his best way to reach Americans still sadly plugged into the legacy media.

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Commenters say Welker is a rabid ‘reporter.’

It certainly reveals her real motivations. Her claim that she’s ’just a journalist’ rings hollow.

Posters point out her demands for evidence are selective. She didn’t provide evidence that Trump was seeking political ‘retribution’ against former National Security Adviser John Bolton before hinting that was the cause.

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So never.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE KRISTEN WELKER MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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