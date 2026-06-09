Craze and Means: Trump’s Not the Only Republican Kristen Welker of NBC News Ambushes - Just Ask JD Vance

With President Donald Trump’s walkout of Kristen Welker’s unhinged interrogation still fresh in our minds, Twitchy favorite MAZE reminds us that Sunday’s flare-up isn’t the first for the NBC ‘News’ star. Welker saves all her wig-outs for Republicans. Vice President JD Vance had a similar sit-down with Welker last year.

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Last year Kristen Welker interviewed VP Vance. It was relatively short and considerably less hostile than her other interviews with Vance, Rubio, and Trump. That being said, listen to how EVERY question was worded. Accusations and attacks instead of questions. Welker would never interview Biden, Kamala, or Obama like this, and this was probably the most friendly interview she has given anyone from the Trump Admin.

Check out Welker’s phrasing and realize she would never talk to fellow Democrats like this. (WATCH)

Last year Kristen Welker interviewed VP Vance. It was relatively short and considerably less hostile than her other interviews with Vance, Rubio, and Trump.



That being said, listen to how EVERY question was worded. Accusations and attacks instead of questions.



Welker would… pic.twitter.com/h5T74pvZe3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2026

Why do they keep sitting down with this ghoul? — Andy Olson (@AvgAndy) June 8, 2026

I'm not sure. I guess they feel it's the right thing to do. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2026

It seems Trump possibly believes that doing these interviews is his best way to reach Americans still sadly plugged into the legacy media.

Commenters say Welker is a rabid ‘reporter.’

Why is she always snarling? pic.twitter.com/bHSeogBuYc — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) June 8, 2026

So accurate. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2026

Just watch it with the sound off. Take note of the facial expressions and body language. That’s not an interview. It’s an ambush. — Carbon (@IndianaBones218) June 8, 2026

That's exactly how she looks every time she has to interview someone on the right.



Journalistic objectivity shines through her face. — KrayonX (@TheKrayonX) June 8, 2026

It certainly reveals her real motivations. Her claim that she’s ’just a journalist’ rings hollow.

Posters point out her demands for evidence are selective. She didn’t provide evidence that Trump was seeking political ‘retribution’ against former National Security Adviser John Bolton before hinting that was the cause.

If she can’t find evidence of election fraud in California, where is her “evidence” of retribution in the prosecution of Bolton? Or is she imagining it? If she has no evidence, she should say so. — Stephen Cooke (@SoftwareMadman) June 8, 2026

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"Is this retribution (You'd better give me the answer I'm looking for) ?!?" pic.twitter.com/9NfdpMDD8g — The Scale 🇺🇸 (@VeracityInstit) June 8, 2026

Look how wrong she was.



Bolton just pleaded guilty to stealing classified documents.



Trump was right again. — Truth Shero (@TruthShero) June 8, 2026

Think she will correct the record or apologize for the accusation? 🤪😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 8, 2026

No! She'll admit she was wrong when Leslie Stahl admits Hunter Biden's laptop was real and she was wrong. — Truth Shero (@TruthShero) June 8, 2026

So never.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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