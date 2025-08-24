Beat the Press: Putin Pressure? JD Vance Enjoys Regular Trouncing of Kristen Welker’s Dem Talking Points

Vice President JD Vance continues his unbroken streak of demolishing Kristen Welker on NBC News’ Meet the Press. Welker got herself worked up, and Vance assertively dispatched her partisan-inspired rantings as usual. She’s a glutton for punishment, among other things.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Holy CRAP: Kristen Welker is embarrassing herself. She’s accusing President Trump of not putting any pressure on Putin. Does she live on the same planet as we do? JD VANCE RESPONDS: “The President has applied more economic pressure to the Russians to stop this war than Biden did in three years! […] This is how negotiation works."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨 Holy CRAP: Kristen Welker is embarrassing herself. She’s accusing President Trump of not putting any pressure on Putin. Does she live on the same planet as we do? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T42vmF1njq



JD VANCE RESPONDS: “The President has applied more economic pressure to the Russians… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

The question was propaganda, and JD wasn't having it.



Love JD! — Jeff Storment (@Storment123) August 24, 2025

It’s pretty amazing how easily he dismisses Welker and her fellow Democrat, Margaret Brennan, over at CBS News.

Commenters surmised why Welker is so bad at genuine journalism.

She’s not a reporter, she’s a activist.. idk why anyone in the Trump admin give these people the time of day — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) August 24, 2025

She is a democrat activist. — Kate (@kate_p45) August 24, 2025

they need to stop going on her show-

only support impartial journalists- her anti trump stance is so blatant and corrupt — Jolene (@Jolene282615565) August 24, 2025

Agreed. But he is exposing them for all to see — Cool Hand Longhorn (@mhanna88) August 24, 2025

We think Vance enjoys doing the Sunday show rounds. You can tell he’s having a blast.

You know Vance gets a thrill out of getting a rise out of Welker and her ‘journalistic’ ilk.

Kristen Welker is so agitated she’s almost screaming . — Nancy (@sooo_nance) August 24, 2025

Always so angry and she is growing out of her pink pantsuit. — Real blonde (@duckylake) August 24, 2025

Facts Don’t Care About Her Narrative — GLOBAL RIFT (@global_rift_) August 24, 2025

JD has the patience of Job. 🤣 — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 24, 2025

JD Vance is ready for all of this🔥🔥🔥 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 24, 2025

must see TV BEAT the press — Michael C (@openmikedj) August 24, 2025

Beat the Press? We like that! It’s both hilarious and true whenever Vance makes an appearance. Now, if we could only get him to call the show that, it would be pure comedic gold.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.