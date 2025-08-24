Beat the Press: Putin Pressure? JD Vance Enjoys Regular Trouncing of Kristen Welker’s Dem Talking Points

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on August 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Vice President JD Vance continues his unbroken streak of demolishing Kristen Welker on NBC News’ Meet the Press. Welker got herself worked up, and Vance assertively dispatched her partisan-inspired rantings as usual. She’s a glutton for punishment, among other things.

Start here. (READ)

Holy CRAP: Kristen Welker is embarrassing herself. She’s accusing President Trump of not putting any pressure on Putin. Does she live on the same planet as we do?

JD VANCE RESPONDS: “The President has applied more economic pressure to the Russians to stop this war than Biden did in three years! […] This is how negotiation works."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

It’s pretty amazing how easily he dismisses Welker and her fellow Democrat, Margaret Brennan, over at CBS News.

Commenters surmised why Welker is so bad at genuine journalism.

We think Vance enjoys doing the Sunday show rounds. You can tell he’s having a blast.

You know Vance gets a thrill out of getting a rise out of Welker and her ‘journalistic’ ilk.

Beat the Press? We like that! It’s both hilarious and true whenever Vance makes an appearance. Now, if we could only get him to call the show that, it would be pure comedic gold.

