One and Done? Rosie O’Donnell Confirms She’s Returning for ABC’s The View’s 30th Season Celebration

Ireland resident Rosie O’Donnell is returning to ABC’s The View for its 30th season. O’Donnell co-hosted the politically charged all-female TV talk show from 2006-2007 and 2014-2015. Many are asking if this is a one-off appearance or a full-time gig.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Rosie O’Donnell confirms Season 30 return to ‘The View’ https://t.co/JxChmlOTtO pic.twitter.com/9gPaVg4NoC — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026

It’ll be my 30th season of not watching this clown show — NotaWhale (@DKlownstore) August 3, 2026

The View Is been running for THIRTY YEARS?? — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) August 3, 2026

Yes, and it’ll likely be on the air until man repents.

O’Donnell says she'll appear on the 30th anniversary special but hints there may be more appearances. Oh, lucky us. Here’s more from The New York Post:

The former co-host confirmed her return on Monday’s episode of the “Tangle With Kyle Ridley” podcast, saying she will take part in the show’s 30th-anniversary special. The 64-year-old plans to take part “in whatever way they want” her “just as a guest.” She added, “They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think. And, you know, I’m pretty proud of that show, what it’s become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics.” O’Donnell, notably, co-hosted the ABC talk show for Seasons 10 and 18.

I thought she was terrified of this country. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 3, 2026

We can’t believe O’Donnell would lie to us.

She promised us she would remain self-exiled in Ireland.

Is she Zooming from Ireland? There are no definites or standards with this one. — RF Wells (@LexRobDog) August 3, 2026

Is she doing it from Ireland since she left the USA because she couldn’t live in America because Trump won, or is she back like the rest of the temper tantrum celebrities? — Kristen Vega 🐊🇺🇸📈 (@larsonlutz) August 3, 2026

Sounds like she’ll be flying across the pond. We’ll know for sure by the smell.

She probably wants to do her appearance (or appearances) in person so she can shower the audience in her ‘humanity and kindness.’ Here’s more from The New York Post:

O’Donnell has opened up about her short time on “The View” before, including a 2023 chat with Brooke Shields about why co-hosting is something she would not “ever do again.” At the time, she said, “It’s not the best use of my talent to get in a show where I have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.”

Shrieking harpies. — John Malverne (@JohnMalverne) August 3, 2026

Shrieking harpies? How did you guess the theme for The View’s 30th season? We’re kidding. That’s always been the theme.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.