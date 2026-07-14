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MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Tells ‘Independent’ Podcaster Jim Acosta WH Briefings Under Trump ‘Hurt’ Her

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:11 AM on July 14, 2026
Meme

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace says that lies hurt her. We can only surmise that she is in excruciating pain every time she opens her mouth. She recently told activist podcaster Jim Acosta that she had refused to carry White House press briefings on her show during President Donald Trump’s first term. Can you guess why? The pain! She says former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hurt her with lies. Ah, you poor baby.

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Here’s Wallace. (WATCH)

She's a ‘journalist’ who hates genuine news.

Posters say the real torture comes from listening to Wallace and former CNN drone Jim Acosta yap about their problems.

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We would definitely giggle with glee if Wallace joined the ‘pod people’ of Substack.

She sounds like she's almost there. Listen to Wallace proclaim she’s part of the pro-democracy resistance in the next clip. Then marvel as Acosta chimes in with lies so laughable you’ll probably rewind the video. (WATCH)

They really think average Americans see them as heroes. Zeroes, yes, but never heroes.

Commenters say Acosta is a pesky propagandist, not a proper journalist.

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Real journalists are supposed to act as gatekeepers, but Wallace believes it's her job to nail the gates of information shut for good. We suppose it’s for the best. We wouldn’t want her getting ‘hurt’ by words she doesn’t want to hear, after all. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

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