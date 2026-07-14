MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Tells ‘Independent’ Podcaster Jim Acosta WH Briefings Under Trump ‘Hurt’ Her

MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace says that lies hurt her. We can only surmise that she is in excruciating pain every time she opens her mouth. She recently told activist podcaster Jim Acosta that she had refused to carry White House press briefings on her show during President Donald Trump’s first term. Can you guess why? The pain! She says former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hurt her with lies. Ah, you poor baby.

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Here’s Wallace. (WATCH)

Nicolle Wallace tells Jim Acosta she refused to carry past Trump WH briefings on her show because they "hurt" her.



Just incredible journalisming. pic.twitter.com/GDv3lDaHET — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2026

Kind of like how vampires get hurt by garlic or Holy Water, or...?



Calm down, kitten. You'll be OK. pic.twitter.com/qaByQ6rPLl — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 13, 2026

So let me get this straight, she’s only going to start reporting “the news” based on personal biases and feelings? No way. 👀 🤣 — BLAZE (@blaze_patriot) July 13, 2026

She's a ‘journalist’ who hates genuine news.

Posters say the real torture comes from listening to Wallace and former CNN drone Jim Acosta yap about their problems.

Unbiased journalism at its finest.



Of course, that's what CNN and their propaganda squad are known for.



Who's gonna tell Nicole that it hurts more to watch her and Jim? — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 13, 2026

Wallace is still employed spewing her nonsense, while Acosta is now relegated to doing memes pic.twitter.com/skjPy0roPe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2026

LOL! We can only hope that she experiences his great misfortune very soon. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 13, 2026

We would definitely giggle with glee if Wallace joined the ‘pod people’ of Substack.

She sounds like she's almost there. Listen to Wallace proclaim she’s part of the pro-democracy resistance in the next clip. Then marvel as Acosta chimes in with lies so laughable you’ll probably rewind the video. (WATCH)

Nicolle Wallace: "I'm part of the pro-democracy coalition."



Jim Acosta: "I've always been an independent. I've been a journalist."



The idea that there is still some kind of non-partisan facade to maintain here with this stuff is wild. https://t.co/TIWXQ3HfUe pic.twitter.com/LwcMdQxH5q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2026

The funny part is, they live in such a DC / NY cocoon that they really think they're independent-minded. — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) July 13, 2026

Literally zero self awareness. They really believe these things. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 13, 2026

They really think average Americans see them as heroes. Zeroes, yes, but never heroes.

Commenters say Acosta is a pesky propagandist, not a proper journalist.

Acosta tried to harass and badger Trump every chance he got to make a name for himself, the last thing I’d call him is an independent journalist. — ScottM981 (@ScottM981) July 13, 2026

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Jim Acosta is not an “Independent”



Jim Acosta is not a “Journalist”



Jim Acosta is a talentless, left wing activist — 🇺🇸Proud American🇮🇹 (@GioMAGA2024) July 13, 2026

They’re just down the middle democracy enthusiasts.



Except for that time they wanted their election opponent imprisoned so the voters couldn’t choose him. — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) July 13, 2026

pro-democracy coalition that censors information.

🤣😂😅🤣😂you mean fascist left, I fixed it for you. — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) July 13, 2026

Real journalists are supposed to act as gatekeepers, but Wallace believes it's her job to nail the gates of information shut for good. We suppose it’s for the best. We wouldn’t want her getting ‘hurt’ by words she doesn’t want to hear, after all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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