Dem Cory Booker Shares Fond Memories of Lindsey Graham in Online Video But Some Say It’s Performative

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s death was announced early Sunday morning. The longtime South Carolina lawmaker was 71. As news of his untimely passing spread, several shared their condolences and memories of Graham. Many of them were from his Republican friends and colleagues. One of the most unexpected was from the other side of the political aisle. Democrat Senator Cory Booker released a video online Sunday remembering how Graham treated him with respect and as a friend.

Advertisement

Here’s Booker. (WATCH)

I am stunned by Senator Graham's passing, and thinking back this morning about some of the work we did together. My prayers are with his family and all who cherished him. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/cPUXDQxk1B — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 12, 2026

That was a lovely and genuine statement from Senator Booker. Thanks for amplifying it. 🙏 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 12, 2026

I never agree with you, but on this? Thank you. — Marilyn Mize (@AgilityDawg) July 12, 2026

It did feel like a rare moment of genuine fondness in a time when neither side gets along.

Many commenters thanked Booker for sharing his memories instead of using Graham’s death to score cheap political points.

I have to say I'm surprised but it did seem very genuine and heartfelt — Patriotic Gigi- ❤🇺🇲✝️ (@patrioticgigix3) July 12, 2026

Those are the kindest and most sincere words I’ve ever heard Sen Booker utter on camera. Good for him. May God comfort all who mourn Sen Graham’s passing. — Lafree (@Lafree101) July 12, 2026

@CoryBooker, I congratulate you on not taking a backhanded shot at Senator Graham or Donald Trump in this post. Few people in your party have been as courteous. Tip of the hat. — Lab-Man (@LaboratoryMan6) July 12, 2026

That‘s a great example of being a gentleman to a worthy colleague. We would never know how Lindsey was able to work across the aisle without surprising stories like this.

The internet needs a strong lesson on how to be a decent human being. Many have lost their souls in hate. — Mrs. Str84Word (@AnitaJeanInk) July 12, 2026

The first time I have ever "liked" a @CoryBooker post, and I have to say that was a great send off for someone you respected and who undoubtedly had great respect for you as well. Well done Senator. — Greg O (@GregOConnell4) July 12, 2026

Graham’s D.C. colleagues have been gracious about the time they knew Graham.

But some commenters are not so trusting of Democrats in this somber time following Graham’s passing.

I call this performative Gen Z-ism. Walking around in a t-shirt and airpods to talk about your deceased colleague isn't behavior that comes naturally to a 57-year old. I'm sure it tests well though. — dunce (@Ploooombo) July 12, 2026

Glad I’m not the only one who found it off-putting and strange, even if the message was decent and kind. — They Cloned J👁️AN 🏹👩🏾‍🚀🪩🪐✨ (@mmeJOAN) July 12, 2026

not moved by these heart felt comments after the bs we hear from these fools day in and day out — Frank C (@FrankCastrovin4) July 12, 2026

Corey wants you to think he’s just on a morning jog in a rough area of town. GTFOH! 😂😂😂 — Jake (@AzSportsNFL) July 12, 2026

Posters say Booker’s video is performative and not from the heart.

Others say this attitude of gratitude will end as quickly as it started.

The Niceties of Cory will end in 15 min.



Just like After Butler, 10 min. Later after making a statement on violence online, Booker continued his rhetoric about Trump. — L.A 🇺🇲♥️ (@FACTMATTER2024) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

And tomorrow he will go back to calling us all Nazis and horrible human beings. This is performance and you fell for it — Ps (@alphtweezer) July 12, 2026

Whether Booker is sincere or not, this very brief moment of remembrance will end shortly. Monday will undoubtedly see a return of the hateful and dangerous rhetoric we’ve come to expect from Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.