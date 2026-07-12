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Dem Cory Booker Shares Fond Memories of Lindsey Graham in Online Video But Some Say It’s Performative

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:41 PM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s death was announced early Sunday morning. The longtime South Carolina lawmaker was 71. As news of his untimely passing spread, several shared their condolences and memories of Graham. Many of them were from his Republican friends and colleagues. One of the most unexpected was from the other side of the political aisle. Democrat Senator Cory Booker released a video online Sunday remembering how Graham treated him with respect and as a friend.

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Here’s Booker. (WATCH)

It did feel like a rare moment of genuine fondness in a time when neither side gets along.

Many commenters thanked Booker for sharing his memories instead of using Graham’s death to score cheap political points.

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Graham’s D.C. colleagues have been gracious about the time they knew Graham.

But some commenters are not so trusting of Democrats in this somber time following Graham’s passing.

Posters say Booker’s video is performative and not from the heart.

Others say this attitude of gratitude will end as quickly as it started.

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Whether Booker is sincere or not, this very brief moment of remembrance will end shortly. Monday will undoubtedly see a return of the hateful and dangerous rhetoric we’ve come to expect from Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

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