Chad Pergram Places Graham's Passing Into Historical Perspective

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram shares a few tidbits that place perspective around what just happened in the Congress and in the Senate of the United States.
A couple of notes about what’s next for the seat held by late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 12, 2026
We truly don’t know much about potential funeral arrangements. There could be a push for him to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda or in the Senate chamber. In recent years, late Sen.…
Pergram's full tweet reads as follows.
A couple of notes about what’s next for the seat held by late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
We truly don’t know much about potential funeral arrangements. There could be a push for him to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda or in the Senate chamber. In recent years, late Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-HI) and late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-KS) and Harry Reid (D-NV) have laid in state.
Late Sens. Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) and Robert Byrd (D-WV) laid in state in the Senate chamber.
Also, Graham’s passing marks the near end of an era. Graham came to Washington as part of the “Republican revolution” in the historic midterms of 1994. Republicans seized control of the House for the first time in 40 years. Graham then served in the House until becoming a senator in 2003.
With Graham’s passing, the last remaining lawmaker of that freshman class of 1995 is Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS).
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What a life he lived.
Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) account, @LindseyGrahamSC, posted the following at 2:02 AM EST on Sunday, July 12th, 2026.
Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026
Sen Graham was 71-years-old and was the incumbent Republican nominee to continue filling the Class II U.S. Senate seat of the state of South Carolina.
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