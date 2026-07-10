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Orca Orchestrations: Hollywood’s ‘Reimagining’ of ‘Free Willy’ Has Movie Fans Wailing with Laughter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:40 PM on July 10, 2026
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Warner Bros. has announced a ‘reimagining’ of its ‘Free Willy’ franchise. The news was met online with the expected wailing and groans of moviegoers exhausted by Hollywood’s unending waves of remakes. Fans of the 1993 family movie about an orphaned boy and his Orca hope this unwanted whale tale will be beached before filming.

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Here’s more, plus the trailer for the original flick. (WATCH)

It’s going to be a DEI disaster.

Posters are doing some ‘reimagining’ of their own and wondering if a certain edict has already gone out. (WATCH)

Probably some Asian kid.

Commenters know how important casting is and, based on precedent, think they know who we’ll see splashing on the silver screen.

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Pascal’s a chameleon! We mean that figuratively, but would you be surprised if he was cast as an actual chameleon? Hollywood bylaws require that Pascal must be cast in every motion picture after all.

Posters say it won’t just be the child lead who is race-swapped.

‘Nobody gonna free Willy from these chains!’

Apparently, there are some aspiring DEI screenwriters on X. They’re already cranking out slop.

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‘We would have never freed Willy without 12-year-old Jessenyah’s latest invention! Thankfully, MIT could spare her for the summer.’

Many commenters conceived their own movie scenes and poster ideas.

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Free wheelie?

In the end, posters want Hollywood ‘creators’ to shove this latest ‘idea’ in their blowholes.

An original idea? No.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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