Swindler’s Tryst: X Users Clamor for SPLC Agent and Neo-Nazi Rom-Com Movie (Based on a True Story)

As we reported earlier Tuesday, one of the female higher-ups at the Southern Poverty Law Center allegedly transferred more than a million dollars to a male neo-Nazi. No surprise there, funneling money to leaders of hate groups is what the SPLC is notorious for. But there’s another wrinkle to the story: LOVE. It turns out the two were romantically involved. That has many online clamoring for a ‘based on a true story’ romantic comedy based on the cringey couple.

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Conservative commentator Matt Walsh hopes he’s got the ball rolling. (READ)

If someone doesn’t turn this story into a romantic comedy screenplay, I’ll have to do it myself https://t.co/sjwA1OCJSs — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 16, 2026

Just being able to put "based on a true story" at the beginning alone would be worth it.



So where can we support getting this going? pic.twitter.com/r1fDu8h5wr — SickofBigGov (@SickofBigGov1) June 16, 2026

That’s what we’d like to know.

Posters have some casting ideas but unfortunately one of their favorite acting choices is no longer with us.

My only regret is that Phillip Seymour Hoffman isn’t alive to play the woman pic.twitter.com/0FFTA3eiwe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 16, 2026

Or his father, Dustin Hoffman. He has experience! pic.twitter.com/CRP0GYdkcp — SquonkLives (@SquonkLives) June 16, 2026

Femal lead is already locked in. pic.twitter.com/5mw9TfWBJw — BigShot57 (@WilburW72672305) June 16, 2026

It would just end up being Zendaya and Tom Holland anyway if Hollywood did it. — Brian Roth (@BrianRoth320940) June 16, 2026

Then let’s hope Hallmark makes it, and not a major studio, so we can avoid that casting.

Some commenters are hoping that if it gets made, it’ll be a musical with a springtime release.

An updated version of ‘Springtime for Hitler,’ perhaps? — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) June 16, 2026

Can it be a sequel? pic.twitter.com/N32HxZXxba — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) June 16, 2026

Mel Brooks could co write it. — Robert Thomas (@Rwt1130Thomas) June 16, 2026

Mel Brooks always promised us “Hitler on Ice.” Maybe you can complete this seminal work. pic.twitter.com/ENf4fl1YEv — ViewtifulJoseph (@viewtifuljoseph) June 16, 2026

Just mention ‘Nazis’ and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will secure Rockefeller Center for shooting at no cost.

Commenters have some great ideas for movie titles and art.

Next up for the Dailywire... pic.twitter.com/ufL1FtDzMB — AnalogDad (@AnalogCryptoDad) June 16, 2026

Amy Schumer needs to get on the phone to her agent.

Looks like a poster has already gotten started on a trailer. (WATCH)

@charliebcurran we need a RomCom twist. Or is it RomKomph? 👻 pic.twitter.com/zH1jsKa6bC — Deez Figz (@InTheMindOfAFig) June 16, 2026

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"SPLC in the City" - What happens when a big city atheist working girl with everything meets a man who believes whites should have their own homeland? Sparks fly when they both decide to burn a cross or two together! Coming this fall. — Ambrose Bacchus (@AmbroseBacchus) June 16, 2026

Call it “The Southern Poverty Love Center”. — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) June 16, 2026

Call it ‘SPLC: The Funnel of Love.’

Bonus Time!

Here are some proposed SPLC rom-com movie titles from Twitchy’s Warren Squire:

1) ‘Looking for Mr. Reich’ 2) ‘Swindler’s Tryst’ 3) ‘Marryin’ an Aryan’ 4) ‘Swastickled Pink’ 5) ‘Fräudulent Fräulein’ 6) ‘Hate Actually’ 7) ‘You’ve Got Heil’

Please add your own proposed titles to ‘Comments’ section below.

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