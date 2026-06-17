JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of...
Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on...
Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real...
VIP
Forget History, Repeat It: PA House Dems Vote to End School Choice
San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...
Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the...
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shock...
Medical Examiner Rules Asylum Seeker’s Death a Homicide After Release by ICE
Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We...
Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT

Swindler’s Tryst: X Users Clamor for SPLC Agent and Neo-Nazi Rom-Com Movie (Based on a True Story)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:08 AM on June 17, 2026
meme

As we reported earlier Tuesday, one of the female higher-ups at the Southern Poverty Law Center allegedly transferred more than a million dollars to a male neo-Nazi. No surprise there, funneling money to leaders of hate groups is what the SPLC is notorious for. But there’s another wrinkle to the story: LOVE. It turns out the two were romantically involved. That has many online clamoring for a ‘based on a true story’ romantic comedy based on the cringey couple.

Advertisement

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh hopes he’s got the ball rolling. (READ)

That’s what we’d like to know.

Posters have some casting ideas but unfortunately one of their favorite acting choices is no longer with us.

Then let’s hope Hallmark makes it, and not a major studio, so we can avoid that casting.

Some commenters are hoping that if it gets made, it’ll be a musical with a springtime release.

Recommended

JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses
Brett T.
Advertisement

Just mention ‘Nazis’ and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will secure Rockefeller Center for shooting at no cost.

Commenters have some great ideas for movie titles and art.

Amy Schumer needs to get on the phone to her agent.

Looks like a poster has already gotten started on a trailer. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Call it ‘SPLC: The Funnel of Love.’

Bonus Time!

Here are some proposed SPLC rom-com movie titles from Twitchy’s Warren Squire:

1) ‘Looking for Mr. Reich’

2) ‘Swindler’s Tryst’

3) ‘Marryin’ an Aryan’

4) ‘Swastickled Pink’

5) ‘Fräudulent Fräulein’

6) ‘Hate Actually’

7) ‘You’ve Got Heil’

Please add your own proposed titles to ‘Comments’ section below.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HOLLYWOOD MATT WALSH MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses
Brett T.
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250
Grateful Calvin
Medical Examiner Rules Asylum Seeker’s Death a Homicide After Release by ICE
Brett T.
Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the Old World
Warren Squire
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We Take in Immigrants
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses Brett T.
Advertisement