Radial Ratio: Texas Dem’s Tired Idea of ICE Agent Self-Defense Against Moving Vehicles Is Flat Out Stupid

You can always tell when an illegal alien gets killed by ICE because ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats talk about it for days and days, exponentially more than when an illegal alien murders an American citizen. They especially won’t let it go because they expect ICE agents to allow themselves to be killed rather than act in self-defense. The latest illegal alien death was in Houston, where an ICE agent fatally shot a Mexican national driving a van. The Department of Homeland Security says the illegal alien was trying to run over the agent with the vehicle when he was shot and killed. Of course, Democrats are rushing to cameras to blame ICE because they'll use any illegal alien situation in their quest to end all deportations and achieve mass amnesty.

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Here’s Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia second-guessing the ICE officer. She says stopping a moving vehicle with a gun is child’s play. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Sylvia Garcia says if a car is going to hurt somebody, "even a kid would tell you, you shoot the tires."



This person occupies a seat in the US congress. pic.twitter.com/pWFi8BhOfZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

I've come to realize the Democrats, indeed, are sending their best and brightest to Congress. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) July 10, 2026

Sadly, this is as intelligent as Democrats come.

It’s pretty obvious why aiming for the tires of a van or car hurtling directly toward you is a bad idea.

@grok Why is shooting the tires a bad idea? — Isten_Kardja (@Isten_Kardja) July 10, 2026

Because hitting small moving tires accurately with a handgun is extremely difficult under stress. Even a hit rarely stops the vehicle immediately—cars often keep going on a flat or the rim. Misses risk hitting bystanders, passengers, or causing ricochets. When a vehicle is used as a weapon threatening lives, trained responders neutralize the driver (the source of the threat) rather than gamble on tires. It's unreliable movie logic, not real tactics or policy. — Grok (@grok) July 10, 2026

Cars can still plow forward on rims idiot, & tires don’t deflate in micro seconds. Are they that dumb. — Judy Oops (@oops_judy) July 10, 2026

Yes, Democrats are just that stupid.

Commenters say Democrats need to learn that TV and movies do not reflect reality.

They’ve watched way too many movies and have done way too little real life. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 10, 2026

Please Rep. identify any law enforcement organization that instructs their officers to shoot at tires in this circumstance. That does not include old episodes of Barnaby Jones. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 10, 2026

Oh, so we're taking deadly force advice from children now? — Fridge Intern (@fridgeintern) July 10, 2026

Of course, Democrats like Garcia say it’s silly to rely on law enforcement experts. They suggest we ask little Billy from Miss Johnson's third-grade class instead.

Posters say children and those with the brains of a child like Garcia need to stop basing their opinions on what they’ve seen on the small screen and silver screen.

That is why we don't let seven year old children be law enforcement officers. — Not Éamon deValera (@feckingm) July 10, 2026

And that's why we don't give guns to kids. But somehow we also have US congresswomen whose entire knowledge of policing and firearm safety comes from watching television. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) July 10, 2026

Oh awesome. She should tell us about her sure to be extensive experience in shooting out the tires of cars trying to run over her. Maybe after that, she can tell us how to shoot the gun out of someone's hand like the Lone Ranger used to do in the fifties. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 10, 2026

She probably believes in shooting people in the legs too. — ThePeoplesBacon (@BaconOTPeople) July 10, 2026

Yep, just like mental powerhouse Joe Biden.

Commenters say if Garcia is so sure of her radial-centric strategy, she can put it to the test for all to see.

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Perfect, can we please get this woman to stand in front of a moving car while an officer shoots the tires? I think it would be extremely instructive for police and citizens across the country. — Corinne In TX (@CorinneInTX) July 10, 2026

As well as open a seat in Congress. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 10, 2026

If she thinks it’s so easy, give her the gun and she can shoot the tires while it’s moving toward her. Or she can shoot the tires as it’s passing her, let’s see how that goes. 🙄 — jalo (@jalo82556528) July 10, 2026

👏 sounds like a plan to me. — NightMare14 (@marecspag1416) July 10, 2026

It’s the only way to know for sure. Gas up the van.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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