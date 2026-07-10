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Radial Ratio: Texas Dem’s Tired Idea of ICE Agent Self-Defense Against Moving Vehicles Is Flat Out Stupid

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:25 PM on July 10, 2026
Twitchy/UHF Meme

You can always tell when an illegal alien gets killed by ICE because ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats talk about it for days and days, exponentially more than when an illegal alien murders an American citizen. They especially won’t let it go because they expect ICE agents to allow themselves to be killed rather than act in self-defense. The latest illegal alien death was in Houston, where an ICE agent fatally shot a Mexican national driving a van. The Department of Homeland Security says the illegal alien was trying to run over the agent with the vehicle when he was shot and killed. Of course, Democrats are rushing to cameras to blame ICE because they'll use any illegal alien situation in their quest to end all deportations and achieve mass amnesty.

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Here’s Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia second-guessing the ICE officer. She says stopping a moving vehicle with a gun is child’s play. (WATCH)

Sadly, this is as intelligent as Democrats come.

It’s pretty obvious why aiming for the tires of a van or car hurtling directly toward you is a bad idea.

Because hitting small moving tires accurately with a handgun is extremely difficult under stress. Even a hit rarely stops the vehicle immediately—cars often keep going on a flat or the rim. Misses risk hitting bystanders, passengers, or causing ricochets.

When a vehicle is used as a weapon threatening lives, trained responders neutralize the driver (the source of the threat) rather than gamble on tires. It's unreliable movie logic, not real tactics or policy.

— Grok (@grok) July 10, 2026

Yes, Democrats are just that stupid.

Commenters say Democrats need to learn that TV and movies do not reflect reality.

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Of course, Democrats like Garcia say it’s silly to rely on law enforcement experts. They suggest we ask little Billy from Miss Johnson's third-grade class instead.

Posters say children and those with the brains of a child like Garcia need to stop basing their opinions on what they’ve seen on the small screen and silver screen.

Yep, just like mental powerhouse Joe Biden.

Commenters say if Garcia is so sure of her radial-centric strategy, she can put it to the test for all to see.

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It’s the only way to know for sure. Gas up the van.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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