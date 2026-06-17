Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and George Conway Proves It

Scott Jennings called it. Back in April, the Republican commentator predicted that Democrats would ignore the concerns of the American people and instead run on impeaching President Donald Trump for a third time. A new Democrat primary candidate's campaign video proves it.

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Jennings laid out the Democrat Party’s midterm election focus more than a month ago. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings says Democrats are already preparing their strategy if they win the House in 2026, arguing their first priority would be moving to impeach Donald Trump rather than focusing on policy like taxes or cost of living. #KNUS pic.twitter.com/0U6AMZA1EO — 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) April 27, 2026

Their obsession with Trump is mentally disturbing. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 16, 2026

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

Not even a week ago, Jennings told Democrats on CNN NewsNight that impeaching Trump was foremost in the minds of Democrats and that party members were indeed running on it. (READ)

Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump. All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative. SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment resolution. That’s going to happen...” JENNINGS: “Let me ask you a question.” “If you went to a Democratic political dinner tonight and somebody asked you in front of the crowd, should we impeach Donald Trump?” “And you said, no, what would happen to you?” “Would you be thrown out in three seconds or one second?” HINOJOSA: “Democrats are not running on impeachment, and that is not what they’re talking to the American people...” JENNINGS: “Absolutely they are.” HINOJOSA: “No, they aren’t. They...It’s a fact, Scott. They are not running on impeachment.” SELLERS: “I mean, don’t ask me. I mean, I think the president of the United States should be impeached, but I ain’t running for nothing.” JENNINGS: “See!”

Here’s how it went down on CNN just days ago. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump.



All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative.



SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment… pic.twitter.com/7IVN1HCXFP — Overton (@overton_news) June 12, 2026

It’s crazy the only thing democrats have to run on is hating Trump. It’s like a toxic ex that stalks you with conviction and her delusions of one day destroying you. — Luis (@LuislikeStocks) June 16, 2026

There’s nothing else to run on since they’ve reflexively taken every unpopular position to avoid agreeing with Trump on anything. Impeachment is all they have.

Case in point, here’s George Conway’s Democrat House primary campaign ad. Yep, he’s running on impeachment. (WATCH)

Scott: Dems definitely will impeach Trump.



DEM: No Democrat is running in impeachment! That's crazy!



George Conway: pic.twitter.com/xCXtYapazM https://t.co/685KJAQnO6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 16, 2026

George Conway reeks of the desperate recently divorced middle aged man willing to say or do anything to get a date. — Commonsense Conservative 🇺🇸🗽🦅🦬🎗️ (@UplandHunterVA) June 16, 2026

Hopefully, most voters are smart enough not to drink Conway’s Kool-Aid.

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Here are Conway and his fellow Democrats who are seeking their party’s House nomination in New York. You’ll never guess what they’re all running on. (WATCH)

NY 12 Debate SHOULD PRESIDENT TRUMP BE IMPEACHED? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KZDv3TAes0 — Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 16, 2026

He could cure cancer and they would still put on this clown show — johnmiddletonsplane (@freilly100) June 16, 2026

You should have a whole portfolio of clips queued up when you go on the show and quip, “let’s go to the videotape” whenever one of these clowns utters a falsehood. — Bobby Gould (@Smith4Gm) June 16, 2026

We wish Jennings could do this. It would surely be entertaining. But we know it’s highly unlikely Abby Phillip and her CNN producers would ever allow it. Still, it doesn’t hurt to ask. How about it, Scott? What are they going to do, impeach you?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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