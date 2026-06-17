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Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and George Conway Proves It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:10 AM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Scott Jennings called it. Back in April, the Republican commentator predicted that Democrats would ignore the concerns of the American people and instead run on impeaching President Donald Trump for a third time. A new Democrat primary candidate's campaign video proves it.

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Jennings laid out the Democrat Party’s midterm election focus more than a month ago. (WATCH)

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

Not even a week ago, Jennings told Democrats on CNN NewsNight that impeaching Trump was foremost in the minds of Democrats and that party members were indeed running on it. (READ)

Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump.

All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative.

SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment resolution. That’s going to happen...”

JENNINGS: “Let me ask you a question.”

“If you went to a Democratic political dinner tonight and somebody asked you in front of the crowd, should we impeach Donald Trump?”

“And you said, no, what would happen to you?”

“Would you be thrown out in three seconds or one second?”

HINOJOSA: “Democrats are not running on impeachment, and that is not what they’re talking to the American people...”

JENNINGS: “Absolutely they are.”

HINOJOSA: “No, they aren’t. They...It’s a fact, Scott. They are not running on impeachment.” 

SELLERS: “I mean, don’t ask me. I mean, I think the president of the United States should be impeached, but I ain’t running for nothing.”

JENNINGS: “See!”

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Here’s how it went down on CNN just days ago. (WATCH)

There’s nothing else to run on since they’ve reflexively taken every unpopular position to avoid agreeing with Trump on anything. Impeachment is all they have.

Case in point, here’s George Conway’s Democrat House primary campaign ad. Yep, he’s running on impeachment. (WATCH)

Hopefully, most voters are smart enough not to drink Conway’s Kool-Aid.

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Here are Conway and his fellow Democrats who are seeking their party’s House nomination in New York. You’ll never guess what they’re all running on. (WATCH)

We wish Jennings could do this. It would surely be entertaining. But we know it’s highly unlikely Abby Phillip and her CNN producers would ever allow it. Still, it doesn’t hurt to ask. How about it, Scott? What are they going to do, impeach you?

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SCOTT JENNINGS

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