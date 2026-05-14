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Dems Angry at Trump for Calling Out ‘Journos’ for Dumb Questions, Biden Also Disparaged the Press

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:43 AM on May 14, 2026
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Democrats are furious (when are they not?) because President Donald Trump is rightfully calling both ‘journalists’ and their questions ‘dumb.’ We’ve discussed before how Democrats have nothing on Trump, so they are recycling all their old attacks. Apparently, this week is ‘being mean to the free press.’

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Trump is right to call out 'journalists' who ask stupid questions. (WATCH)

You have to love how Democrats keep pretending history started with Trump and how they always conveniently forget what members of their team have done.

A good example of this selective amnesia is President Joe Biden. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

With few exceptions, Biden and 'journalists' (aka fellow Democrats) were on the same side.

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Here's another instance of Biden cussing at 'journalists'. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Hmm, I wonder why?

Posters say the usual suspects didn’t lose their minds when Biden had choice words for non-cooperative members of the legacy media.

Well, it was (D)ifferent when Biden did it. Biden probably would have had more blowups (not an adult diaper reference) if he spoke to press members as much as Trump does. You'll recall that nap time took precedence.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA

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