Dems Angry at Trump for Calling Out ‘Journos’ for Dumb Questions, Biden Also Disparaged the Press

Democrats are furious (when are they not?) because President Donald Trump is rightfully calling both ‘journalists’ and their questions ‘dumb.’ We’ve discussed before how Democrats have nothing on Trump, so they are recycling all their old attacks. Apparently, this week is ‘being mean to the free press.’

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Trump is right to call out 'journalists' who ask stupid questions. (WATCH)

TRUMP: We have a ballroom that's under budget. It's going up right here. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that.



REPORTER: The price doubled



TRUMP: I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person. pic.twitter.com/6f4acQshov — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2026

When did we normalize this? When did it become okay for a president to tell a female reporter she’s a ‘dumb person’ for asking a totally legitimate question about his contradictory answers? Was there a specific date and time it become okay? Normal? Normalized? https://t.co/iv1ydBN1tR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 13, 2026

You have to love how Democrats keep pretending history started with Trump and how they always conveniently forget what members of their team have done.

A good example of this selective amnesia is President Joe Biden. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Here's Joe Biden calling a reporter he didn’t like “a stupid son of a bitch."



Normalized like that? https://t.co/dJK68wFNUP pic.twitter.com/pMSgGjr3Vm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2026

Always so respectful of the press. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 13, 2026

With few exceptions, Biden and 'journalists' (aka fellow Democrats) were on the same side.

Here's another instance of Biden cussing at 'journalists'. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Joe was always super respectful. pic.twitter.com/3mwlVcAFD6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2026

He seems to only be angry at Fox News — Zach✡️🇺🇸🍑 (@GovernorGa_) May 13, 2026

Hmm, I wonder why?

Posters say the usual suspects didn’t lose their minds when Biden had choice words for non-cooperative members of the legacy media.

Wait. So @TheView , did the banshees completely lose it too when Biden called a reporter names? 🤔🤨🙄 — TexasAlphaFemale (@TXAlphaFemale) May 13, 2026

They didn’t care when Biden insulted reporters.

They care now because it’s politically useful.

That’s the difference between standards and narratives. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) May 13, 2026

Well, it was (D)ifferent when Biden did it. Biden probably would have had more blowups (not an adult diaper reference) if he spoke to press members as much as Trump does. You'll recall that nap time took precedence.

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