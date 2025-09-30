Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden’s Failing Cognitive Health and Conspiratorial WHCA

Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A trove of unearthed note cards reveals that former President Joe Biden required assistance in recalling the names and faces of individuals he should have been familiar with, such as Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer. Also among the items was a card featuring a journalist’s face and a question. That card points to what many deduced years ago: there was unprecedented coordination between White House Correspondents Association 'journalists' and the Biden White House.

Start here. (READ)

That Biden needed cards to jog his memory about friends like Clinton and Schumer gives real insight into his cognitive decline.

More troubling is that it appears ‘journalists’ were being selected in advance of the press conference and submitting their questions to be vetted, allowing Biden to be prepared to answer them. Two years ago, a photo of an April 2023 press briefing showed Biden holding a card with the face and question of The Los Angeles Times reporter, Courtney Subramanian. The just-released card for Mary Bruce of ABC News appears to be from that same briefing.

We’ve been told in the past that what we saw that day wasn’t really happening. Now we have further proof that the WHCA and the Biden White House essentially staged a fake press conference because of Biden’s failing mental health.

Back to the other cards. Posters understand that Biden needs a reference note for some people he might run into. But not Hillary Clinton!

Biden should have stepped down within his first two years in office.

Still, posters envy Biden.

It’s arguable whether he was really ever in charge. Evidence, like this latest release of note cards, points to a man who was more resident than president.

