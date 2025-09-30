Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden’s Failing Cognitive Health and Conspiratorial WHCA

A trove of unearthed note cards reveals that former President Joe Biden required assistance in recalling the names and faces of individuals he should have been familiar with, such as Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer. Also among the items was a card featuring a journalist’s face and a question. That card points to what many deduced years ago: there was unprecedented coordination between White House Correspondents Association 'journalists' and the Biden White House.

BIDEN’S BACKSTAGE GUIDE: Unearthed note cards from the Biden era show the administration detailed for President Biden the names and photos of high-profile Democrats, such as Hillary Clinton, documents obtained by FOX News Digital show. pic.twitter.com/ZpFmg9xdak — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2025

EXCLUSIVE — Fox News obtained unearthed Biden note cards.



The docs show Biden was briefed with cue cards containing photos and bios of top Democrats — including Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer. pic.twitter.com/POzh9s7Qll — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) September 30, 2025

That Biden needed cards to jog his memory about friends like Clinton and Schumer gives real insight into his cognitive decline.

More troubling is that it appears ‘journalists’ were being selected in advance of the press conference and submitting their questions to be vetted, allowing Biden to be prepared to answer them. Two years ago, a photo of an April 2023 press briefing showed Biden holding a card with the face and question of The Los Angeles Times reporter, Courtney Subramanian. The just-released card for Mary Bruce of ABC News appears to be from that same briefing.

.@AlexThomp called the LA Times notecard a one-time deal. So, do you want to look into this further, or continue to lie to everyone about just missing a story? pic.twitter.com/GLKhlxFngF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2025

It's so weird how these several incidents were just somehow left out of @AlexThomp and @jaketapper book.



Not mentioned once. pic.twitter.com/tOXBgMU26O — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2025

So, Biden not only has flash cards for dealing with reporters, but he also has advanced knowledge of the questions.. and this idiot still can't do his job lol pic.twitter.com/QQ9b6LqiPy — Ames (@VivaLaAmes11) April 27, 2023

Seems like this was from the same press conference where Courtney Subramanian was question 1. Mary Bruce was question 3. https://t.co/SOab4N2cvv pic.twitter.com/hvvO85r9w2 — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) September 30, 2025

Even with photos, pre-selected questions/reporters he still screwed it up — Remembering Pets (@Rememberingpets) September 30, 2025

We’ve been told in the past that what we saw that day wasn’t really happening. Now we have further proof that the WHCA and the Biden White House essentially staged a fake press conference because of Biden’s failing mental health.

Back to the other cards. Posters understand that Biden needs a reference note for some people he might run into. But not Hillary Clinton!

Look, I can see needing a notecard for the family of politicians, you don't see the spouse and kids much and the kids change fast. But needing a portrait of Hillary Clinton to put a name to the face is a sign that things have gone off the rails — The Narnian Apologist (@NarniaApologist) September 30, 2025

That was the 1st thing that jumped out at me! 🤣🤣🤣 — KCKat (@kck_kat) September 30, 2025

Biden should have stepped down within his first two years in office.

Still, posters envy Biden.

I'm jealous, I wish I could forget who Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer are too. — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) September 30, 2025

Gold, right there! — CaliConservative (@CaliOnRight) September 30, 2025

I'm hearing rumors that he doesn't even remember he was President, most days. pic.twitter.com/WfA4IuYkDy — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 30, 2025

I believe that. 100% — Melody McCoy (@MelodyM1932) September 30, 2025

That’s because he wasn’t. — SPRIOS 🇺🇸 (@SamRios1345) September 30, 2025

It’s arguable whether he was really ever in charge. Evidence, like this latest release of note cards, points to a man who was more resident than president.

