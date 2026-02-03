Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is trying to 'whip up' Texas voters by reviving an oft-debunked 2021 hoax about federal agents on horseback lashing Haitians trying to cross the border. She received a silent assist from fellow Democrat Jessica Tarlov, who you'll recognize from The Five on Fox News.

Democrats love their lies, especially the reheated ones. (READ)

Crockett to Tarlov/Galloway: “There were these images of officers on horseback that were beating Haitians back into the water. “It does not matter how many times a media hoax is debunked, they will repeat the narrative until the end of time as if it is the gospel truth. Which is of course why the hoax is created in the first place.

Check out Tarlov just letting Crockett regurgitate the lashing lie. (WATCH)

Crockett to Tarlov/Galloway: “There were these images of officers on horseback that were beating Haitians back into the water."



It does not matter how many times a media hoax is debunked, they will repeat the narrative until the end of time as if it is the gospel truth.



Which… pic.twitter.com/lE90rTjwA7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2026

It’s like there’s a hoax wheel that Democrats spin every couple of months, and we’re tasked with disproving their resurrected lies.

Posters were asking if Tarlov refuted the retreaded lie later in the podcast. Apparently, not. (WATCH)

No. Here is the end of Crockett’s comments (they were lengthy) and Tarlov’s immediate response afterward.



"Yeah, absolutely. I'm sure Scott will want to double tap on that, but I want to get into the Epstein files." pic.twitter.com/Ihoc9pQeRr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2026

Absolutely no push back from Jessica who has never met a Dem argument or lie that she would not call out. — Eugenie Anderson (@eugenie1002) February 3, 2026

She has been in several discussions of that being debunked. I had no respect for her before, but this is beyond ridiculous, yet unsurprising — a441ota (@a441ota) February 3, 2026

It’s perfectly reasonable to hate liars.

The original hoax was pushed in 2021 and was shortly debunked. It was later learned that the Biden administration knew the hoax was a lie. (WATCH)

@JessicaTarlov A real journalist would have pushed back. No wonder @Gutfeldfox calls you out. @FoxNews should fire your ass. pic.twitter.com/Aul3mIguSH — Joni Job (@jj_talking) February 3, 2026

Every single time, because they get away with it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 3, 2026

She absolutely knows this BS was debunked. Doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/jnqysOpWvx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2026

Obviously, based on her silence.

Even memories of being called out by her co-hosts on The Five weren’t enough to sway her to bury this tired hoax once and for all.

There is no way…absolutely no way that you’re telling me Jessica Tarlov of all people let this slide when she has been roasted for it RELENTLESSLY by @greggutfeld over the years. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 3, 2026

She not only let it slide, she actively participated in the hoax by providing the misleading photo on screen. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2026

The goal is to simply get the lie registered in the public consciousness.



Then they ignore any refutation and just repeat the lie over and over, always pointing back to the original lie. — MutedbyElonMusk (@MutedbyMusk) February 3, 2026

We're observing this same phenomenon play out with the release of the Epstein files. Long-debunked stories that are mentioned in the files are getting new life, despite being proven fake many times over the years. Expectedly, Democrat voters are being duped again by their own elected officials and ‘news’ outlets. Looks like the hoax wheel just got another spin.

