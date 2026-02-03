Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is trying to 'whip up' Texas voters by reviving an oft-debunked 2021 hoax about federal agents on horseback lashing Haitians trying to cross the border. She received a silent assist from fellow Democrat Jessica Tarlov, who you'll recognize from The Five on Fox News.

Democrats love their lies, especially the reheated ones. (READ)

Crockett to Tarlov/Galloway: “There were these images of officers on horseback that were beating Haitians back into the water.

“It does not matter how many times a media hoax is debunked, they will repeat the narrative until the end of time as if it is the gospel truth.

Which is of course why the hoax is created in the first place.

Check out Tarlov just letting Crockett regurgitate the lashing lie. (WATCH)

It’s like there’s a hoax wheel that Democrats spin every couple of months, and we’re tasked with disproving their resurrected lies.

Posters were asking if Tarlov refuted the retreaded lie later in the podcast. Apparently, not. (WATCH)

It’s perfectly reasonable to hate liars.

The original hoax was pushed in 2021 and was shortly debunked. It was later learned that the Biden administration knew the hoax was a lie. (WATCH)

Obviously, based on her silence.

Even memories of being called out by her co-hosts on The Five weren’t enough to sway her to bury this tired hoax once and for all.

We're observing this same phenomenon play out with the release of the Epstein files. Long-debunked stories that are mentioned in the files are getting new life, despite being proven fake many times over the years. Expectedly, Democrat voters are being duped again by their own elected officials and ‘news’ outlets. Looks like the hoax wheel just got another spin.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

