CNN’s Brian Stelter to Lead Ole Miss Panel on How Media Can Regain Public Trust, Laughter Ensues

Many online are asking how an upcoming event at Ole Miss can be real. What’s the event, you ask? The school’s journalism department is hosting a panel in April on how the media can regain trust. Here’s the kicker: they’ve enlisted CNN’s Brian Stelter, teary-eyed ‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger, and Democrat Joe Kennedy III to lead the discussion. No sane, observant person places any trust in this trio.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

YIKES: @OleMiss is hosting a panel on "how the news media can regain public trust" featuring a RINO, a former Democrat Rep, and a fake news CNN host.



What an all-star team they've assembled... pic.twitter.com/aaBeX0H69s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2026

LOL…yeah, THAT oughta do it!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gyTBINywd9 — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) March 19, 2026

2 LARGELY UNEMPLOYED, FAILED politicians + a FAILED TV host, is probably not the way to do it, no? — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) March 19, 2026

Good luck with that crew, @OleMiss! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) March 19, 2026

Stelter has no business being on the panel, given his dishonest history and CNN’s recent lies about a terrorist attack in NYC. Despite two ‘journalists’ issuing retractions, Stelter ignored the situation and moved on as if nothing had even happened.

Posters say Stelter, especially, is why trust in media has plummeted. They say no one should seek advice from these guests.

Ignoring people they’ve assembled would really go a long way in rebuilding trust — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 19, 2026

An essential part of regaining public trust would be stop platforming hypocrites, or at least call out their hypocrisy. Stelter and Kinzinger are top shelf hypocrites. — Nibs Niven (@NibsNiven) March 19, 2026

Rule #1 Never trust Brian Stelter

Rule #2 Never trust Adam Kinzinger — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) March 19, 2026

Firing Brian Stelter would be a start. — Oliver Bradley (@AutodidacDad) March 19, 2026

That would be a wonderful gesture. It’s clear what the legacy media needs to do to have even a sliver of a chance of regaining the public’s trust. But they refuse to act.

Commenters say there’s a panel discussion that Stelter, Kinzinger, and Kennedy would be perfect for, though.

That’s the most untrustworthy group they could have possibly come up with. — Anton Marcel (@Anton__Marcel) March 20, 2026

Sounds more like a panel on "how the news media can manipulate the public trust". — Ted S (@ClearReason) March 19, 2026

Will they talk about how to lie more effectively? — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) March 19, 2026

I’m guessing they’re not gonna figure it out. 🙄 — Ali 🇺🇸 (@_Ali_Michelle_) March 19, 2026

Advertisement

Not a chance.

Posters say trust in the media cannot be regained. The damage is done and irreversible.

Those days are over. The train has left the station. The trust is gone. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 19, 2026

They should change the name to an introduction on how destroy people's trust in the media. — Christina dierkson pronouns U/S/A (@CDierkson) March 19, 2026

Exactly. The school’s journalism department should be presenting Stelter as one of the main drivers of public distrust; instead, they are giving him a platform and will applaud his lies.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.