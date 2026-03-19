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CNN’s Brian Stelter to Lead Ole Miss Panel on How Media Can Regain Public Trust, Laughter Ensues

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on March 19, 2026
CNN

Many online are asking how an upcoming event at Ole Miss can be real. What’s the event, you ask? The school’s journalism department is hosting a panel in April on how the media can regain trust. Here’s the kicker: they’ve enlisted CNN’s Brian Stelter, teary-eyed ‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger, and Democrat Joe Kennedy III to lead the discussion. No sane, observant person places any trust in this trio.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Stelter has no business being on the panel, given his dishonest history and CNN’s recent lies about a terrorist attack in NYC. Despite two ‘journalists’ issuing retractions, Stelter ignored the situation and moved on as if nothing had even happened.

Posters say Stelter, especially, is why trust in media has plummeted. They say no one should seek advice from these guests.

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That would be a wonderful gesture. It’s clear what the legacy media needs to do to have even a sliver of a chance of regaining the public’s trust. But they refuse to act.

Commenters say there’s a panel discussion that Stelter, Kinzinger, and Kennedy would be perfect for, though.

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Not a chance.

Posters say trust in the media cannot be regained. The damage is done and irreversible.

Exactly. The school’s journalism department should be presenting Stelter as one of the main drivers of public distrust; instead, they are giving him a platform and will applaud his lies.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Tags:

ACADEMIA BRIAN STELTER CNN FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA LIBS OF TIKTOK

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