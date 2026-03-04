Lights, Camera, HILLARY! Clinton Team Demanded ‘Beauty Lighting’ and Backdrop for Epstein...
Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is...
RFK Jr. Raises Alarm Over Weed Killer Residue in Food as Billions Paid...
Tim Walz Allegedly NUKED 'MAGA Witch Hunt' by Declaring There Are No Somalis...
Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on...
Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar...
Rep. Maxwell Frost Asks Witness If Jesus Would Have Had His Family Split...
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT......
Karoline Leavitt Spells Out the Offer Iranian Leadership Unwisely Declined Before Being El...
Dem Tells OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Chair That Investigating Billions in MN Fraud Is a...
Joe and Mika Celebrate Jasmine Crockett's Career Going Down in Flames
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear...
VIP
Jim Acosta Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Accusing Pete Hegseth of Creating...
Watching Tim Walz Squirm Under Brandon Gill’s Cross-Examination Is the Closest Thing We’ve...

Too Many Jasmine Crocketts! Will the Real Dem Lady Please Stand Up, Please Stand Up? (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett officially lost her U.S. Senate primary race against James Talarico early Wednesday morning. She was betrayed by the Democrat Party, which boosted Talarico late in the game. Naturally, she blames Republicans. She insists that she should have won because she’s the ‘authenticity’ candidate, which is funny. After all, we never know which Jasmine Crockett is going to show up.

Advertisement

This montage explains why. (WATCH) 

No matter what persona she channels, the underlying insanity remains.

One poster says her multiple personalities deserve their own name tags.

It’s called pandering, and Democrats are pros at it.

Crockett lost her Senate primary race, and her term in the House ends at the start of next year. She has eleven months left to make an even bigger fool of herself (or herselves).

Recommended

Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is Out of Office
Brett T.
Advertisement

Oh, those are both real; they just belonged to someone else previously.

The montage video is great, so we must give credit where it is due.

One has to build up a tolerance to all things Crockett to watch and assemble these videos.

Commenters say that although we still have several months left with all the variations of Crockett, they will miss her (and her ‘authenticity’) come January.

Advertisement

There are so many Jasmine Crocketts that during the award ceremony, she can be both the presenter and the recipient. That's assuming the Democrat Party doesn't rig that contest against her, too.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is Out of Office
Brett T.
Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails
Brett T.
Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on War Declarations
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear Game Exposed
justmindy
Lights, Camera, HILLARY! Clinton Team Demanded ‘Beauty Lighting’ and Backdrop for Epstein Deposition
Warren Squire
Tim Walz Allegedly NUKED 'MAGA Witch Hunt' by Declaring There Are No Somalis in the Epstein Files
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is Out of Office Brett T.
Advertisement