Too Many Jasmine Crocketts! Will the Real Dem Lady Please Stand Up, Please Stand Up? (WATCH)

Democrat Jasmine Crockett officially lost her U.S. Senate primary race against James Talarico early Wednesday morning. She was betrayed by the Democrat Party, which boosted Talarico late in the game. Naturally, she blames Republicans. She insists that she should have won because she’s the ‘authenticity’ candidate, which is funny. After all, we never know which Jasmine Crockett is going to show up.

Advertisement

This montage explains why. (WATCH)

“Will the real Jasmine Crockett please stand up?” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 4, 2026

Great last clip! “ in the end I am what I am”. Oh, you’re a slimy snake oil salesperson. I get it. — TheForestElf (@TimM_ForestElf) March 4, 2026

Ha, ha. That last clip. She's 'authentic' alright. Authentically nutso. — Groovychick (@GroovyChick1221) March 4, 2026

No matter what persona she channels, the underlying insanity remains.

One poster says her multiple personalities deserve their own name tags.

Jasmine Crockett's accent changes so often it ought to have its own congressional ID badge. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) March 4, 2026

Her hoodrat accent is so fake pic.twitter.com/nVYT8BGm7d — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 4, 2026

I love how democrats change their speaking based on their audiences. I'm glad voters are noticing. — 3rd times a charm? 🤔 (@TonyTrip5) March 4, 2026

It’s called pandering, and Democrats are pros at it.

Crockett lost her Senate primary race, and her term in the House ends at the start of next year. She has eleven months left to make an even bigger fool of herself (or herselves).

Voters were so scared of her "aUtHeNtIcItY" they didn't vote for her. — Brett Boyer 🇺🇸 (@BrettHBoyer) March 4, 2026

She'll cause trouble till January. The Republicans should really impress upon her how badly the Democrat party treated her and even used their racist agents like Stephen Colbert to do her dirty. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) March 4, 2026

And let’s not forget about the authenticity of her hair and eyelashes. — Kevin Reed 🇺🇸 (@levidale01) March 4, 2026

Oh, those are both real; they just belonged to someone else previously.

The montage video is great, so we must give credit where it is due.

Well done! To whoever took the time to compile those.

We'll almost miss have Jazzy from the block around.

Good luck to her. She was quite the character. ✌️ — LawnMower Man 6 (@bryanlieske) March 4, 2026

That would be me. 🙏 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2026

Good on you. I could never listen to her speak long enough to get that done.

Her "fake ghetto" pandering is the worst. 🤢 — LawnMower Man 6 (@bryanlieske) March 4, 2026

One has to build up a tolerance to all things Crockett to watch and assemble these videos.

Commenters say that although we still have several months left with all the variations of Crockett, they will miss her (and her ‘authenticity’) come January.

Advertisement

I’m gonna miss her authenticity.

She is as genuine as Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar all rolled into one Marxist Democrat. — Mark Lau (@marklausy) March 4, 2026

And the award goes to… — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) March 4, 2026

The Authenticity Award. Made just for her. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2026

There are so many Jasmine Crocketts that during the award ceremony, she can be both the presenter and the recipient. That's assuming the Democrat Party doesn't rig that contest against her, too.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.