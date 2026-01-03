That’s Not Reich! Legacy Media Ignores Mamdani Doing the Same ‘Nazi Salute’ They Attacked Musk Over

Mamdami's Non-Photo Op Photo Op
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:14 AM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

It’s been said that if the legacy media didn’t have double standards, it’d have no standards at all. It’s totally true, and nothing exemplifies this better than comparing the ‘journalist’ furor over Elon Musk’s Inauguration Day ‘Nazi’ hand gesture and the utter silence over New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent identical ‘Nazi’ hand gesture. How quiet is it? Not a single legacy media outlet has mentioned Mamdani’s salute.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Of course not, they’re all partisan hypocrites.

They were mum when Democrat Hakeem Jeffries did it, too. Their outrage is selective and reserved solely for MAGA. (WATCH)

It’s so ridiculous.

Oh, don’t expect CNN’s Abby Phillip to go after Mamdani. We remember how she reacted when it was revealed that Democrat Graham Platner had a genuine Nazi tattoo on his chest. (WATCH)

She’s trained in the Democrat art of deflection.

It’s amazing how the legacy media is united in which stories they ignore or bury.

They don’t bother even pretending to be journalists anymore. It’s a given that they will never hold their fellow Democrats to the same standards they apply to Republicans and MAGA.

