That’s Not Reich! Legacy Media Ignores Mamdani Doing the Same ‘Nazi Salute’ They Attacked Musk Over

It’s been said that if the legacy media didn’t have double standards, it’d have no standards at all. It’s totally true, and nothing exemplifies this better than comparing the ‘journalist’ furor over Elon Musk’s Inauguration Day ‘Nazi’ hand gesture and the utter silence over New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent identical ‘Nazi’ hand gesture. How quiet is it? Not a single legacy media outlet has mentioned Mamdani’s salute.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: 24 hours after Communist Zohran Mamdani does the same “salute” as Elon, not a SINGLE Lamestream Media outlet has reported it



It’s just (D)ifferent.



You’re lied to and propagandized on a daily basis and it’s impossible to be angry enough.pic.twitter.com/drjK2oK46F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 2, 2026

I saw it. Definitely a Nazi! pic.twitter.com/lKiG9hAUdt — chicago (@LJT1212) January 2, 2026

You just knew the MSM would never cover it like they did Elon — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) January 2, 2026

Of course not, they’re all partisan hypocrites.

They were mum when Democrat Hakeem Jeffries did it, too. Their outrage is selective and reserved solely for MAGA. (WATCH)

Wild how only one of these ignited a week-long media outrage cycle pic.twitter.com/dxU3OUfJ2M — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2026r

Odd would be if MSM was consistent! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 2, 2026

Libs calculating hand angles and arm speeds pic.twitter.com/JuZXlLLLZ7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2026

It’s so ridiculous.

Oh, don’t expect CNN’s Abby Phillip to go after Mamdani. We remember how she reacted when it was revealed that Democrat Graham Platner had a genuine Nazi tattoo on his chest. (WATCH)

Think Abby Phillip will condemn Mamdani's nazi salute? 🤪



Here's Abby Phillip after Elon Musk gave a "my heart goes out to you" gesture versus Abby Phillip after a Democrat politician was found to have a nazi tattoo on his chest.



This is CNN.pic.twitter.com/U5QTc26Idf — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 2, 2026

Pfftt.. hahahaa! #MediaClowns



Media : Elon's a Nazi..

Everyone : No, he's not..



Everyone : That Democrat with the Nazi tatt, he's a LEGIT Nazi!

Media : Well, he doesn't know. — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) January 2, 2026

No she will call you a racist and an islamaphobe instead — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 2, 2026

She must get dizzy with all that spinning. — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) January 2, 2026

She’s trained in the Democrat art of deflection.

It’s amazing how the legacy media is united in which stories they ignore or bury.

Amazing how MSM selects their own lies. — christianlhwils (@ChrisLHWils) January 2, 2026

Lies, hoaxes, propaganda. That’s it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2026

Yep. And they make it so obvious. 🤯 — christianlhwils (@ChrisLHWils) January 2, 2026

They don’t bother even pretending to be journalists anymore. It’s a given that they will never hold their fellow Democrats to the same standards they apply to Republicans and MAGA.